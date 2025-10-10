Paige Bueckers Named to All-WNBA Second Team

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers was named to the All-WNBA Second Team, the league announced today. Bueckers was the lone rookie selected to an All-WNBA Team this season. A national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters voted for the end-of-season awards which included the All-WNBA Teams.

Prior to Friday's announcement, Bueckers had already collected a number of 2025 season honors, including WNBA Rookie of the Year, Associated Press Rookie of the Year, WNBA All-Rookie Team, AP All-Rookie Team, and AP All-WNBA Second Team.

Over 36 games in 2025, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting .477 from the field and .331 from three.

The 6-0 guard was the only player in the WNBA to finish in the top nine in scoring (5th), assists (9th) and steals (6th) among all players. Her 20.3 efficiency rating was tops among all guards in the WNBA, ranked seventh overall, and she was the only rookie to finish in the top 19.

Bueckers' rookie campaign was one for the record books. She tallied the third-most points (692) and assists (194) by a rookie in WNBA history, while posting the highest single-game scoring performance ever by a rookie with her 44-point outing at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. Her 30-game double-digit scoring streak to start her career is the third-longest in WNBA history behind A'ja Wilson (33 games, 2018) and Candace Parker (32 games, 2008), while her 17 20-point games finish tied for fifth all-time.

The UConn graduate who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft set Wings franchise rookie records for points, points per game, assists, assists per game and points-assists double-doubles (2).

In July, Bueckers became just the 10th rookie in league history to start a WNBA All-Star Game. She set a league record for most All-Star Game fan votes ever received by a rookie with over 805,000 and received the second-most votes among all guards.

The All-WNBA honor is the eighth for a Dallas Wings player, and first for a Wings rookie. Dallas is one of just five teams to have had at least one All-WNBA honoree in each of the last three seasons.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.