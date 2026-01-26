Dallas Wings to Face Indiana Fever in 2026 Preseason Opener

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will open 2026 preseason play against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 30. Tipoff in Indianapolis is set for 6 p.m. CT. Broadcast information is not yet available.

The preseason meeting between Dallas and Indiana is the first of four scheduled showdowns between the two teams in 2026. The WNBA announced the regular season schedule last week which featured a trio of matchups between the Wings and Fever, including the 2026 season opener on May 9 in Indianapolis. Dallas will visit Indiana again on Aug. 14 before wrapping up the slate against the Fever in Texas on Aug. 20. The Aug. 20 game will be played at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas, where Wings-Fever played to a sold-out crowd of over 20,000 fans last June, making franchise and WNBA attendance history.

Wings-Fever has become one of the most-watched, highest attended series in the WNBA. Led by young superstars Paige Bueckers of Dallas and Caitlin Clark of Indiana, the four-game series in 2025 featured some of the highest television ratings for a regular-season game in WNBA history, including 2.1 million average viewers for the July 13 showdown on ABC. The teams played in front of an average crowd of nearly 18,000 fans over four games in 2025, highlighted by 20,409 at AAC in Dallas on June 27 - marking a franchise single-game record, the largest crowd in Texas WNBA history and just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to feature more than 20,000 fans in attendance.

The Dallas-Indiana series features the three most recent No. 1 overall picks who are also the last three winners of the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. The Wings chose Bueckers No. 1 overall in last April's WNBA Draft; she went on to have a record-setting first season in Dallas, punctuated by earning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors. After winning the WNBA Draft Lottery this past November, the Wings have the opportunity to pick No. 1 once again this April.

The 2026 season for the Wings will be the first under the direction of veteran head coach Jose Fernandez. Hired in October, Fernandez spent the last 25 seasons as head coach at the University of South Florida, earning nearly 500 wins with 19 postseason berths, guiding more than 100 players into professional basketball careers worldwide, and establishing himself as a leader in the international scene, winning two gold medals with USA Basketball's U18 and U19 National Teams, serving as an assistant coach.

