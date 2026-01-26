Indiana Fever Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever are set to play two preseason games against WNBA opponents, first at Barclays Center against the New York Liberty on April 25, followed by a return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Dallas Wings on April 30.

Select tickets for the April 30 preseason game, a preview of the Fever's 2026 season opener, are available for purchase now at feverbasketball.com/tickets.

Fans can also join the Priority Waitlist (here) to receive information on season, group and additional single-game ticket opportunities as they become available.

The Fever's complete 2026 regular season schedule can be found at the link here.

2026 Indiana Fever Preseason Schedule:

Date Opponent Location Time (ET)

Sat., April 25 New York Liberty Barclays Center 3 p.m.

Thur., April 30 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.