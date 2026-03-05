Got the Moves? Fever Inferno Hip-Hop Squad Auditions Coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 24

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever are searching for the next members of the Fever Inferno Hip-Hop Squad and will host auditions March 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever Inferno serve as the official dance team of the Fever, bringing high-energy performances to every home game while engaging fans and representing the organization at community events.

"We're excited to welcome a new group of talented performers who bring energy, personality and passion to Fever basketball," said Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox. "The Inferno are an important part of our game-day experience, and they play a great role connecting with fans and representing our team in the community."

Interested candidates must first go online and complete the registration form located at fever.wnba.com/fever-inferno-auditions. On March 24, in-person registration begins at 5:15 p.m. followed by auditions at 5:45 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse located at 125 S. Pennsylvania St. in Indianapolis. Participants should be prepared to learn choreography and demonstrate their personal style, including freestyle elements. Previous dance experience is helpful but not required, and tumbling or other unique performance skills are considered a bonus.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old by March 24, 2026, and able to commit to twice-weekly rehearsals beginning in April, as well as all Fever home games during the 2026 WNBA season, including preseason and postseason. Selected dancers will join the team beginning in mid-April and serve through the post-season.

Additional information about auditions, registration details and an FAQ are available at fever.wnba.com/fever-inferno-auditions.







