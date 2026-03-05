Monique Billings Added to USA Basketball Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament Roster
Published on March 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
USA Basketball announced Thursday that Monique Billings (Golden State Valkyries) and Rae Burrell (Los Angeles Sparks) have been added to the U.S. roster for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from March 11-17.
Billings was a member of the 2017 USA U23 Women's National Team which went 3-0 at the FIBA U24 Four Nations Tournament. Burrell will make her USA competitive debut. Most recently, Burrell participated at the 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team Development Camp. She was also a participant at the 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Trials
Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics) and Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever) are no longer available to compete in San Juan.
The U.S., led by head coach Kara Lawson and with Valkyries' coach Natalie Nakase serving as an assistant, open competition March 11 vs. Senegal, followed by Puerto Rico (March 12), Italy (March 14), New Zealand (March 15) and Spain (March 17).
