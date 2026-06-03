Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 18 3-Pointers in Commissioner's Cup Win over Fire

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries set a franchise record with 18 made 3-pointers in their 95-77 Commissioner's Cup victory over the Portland Fire at Chase Center on Tuesday. Kayla Thornton rained in a team-best five 3-pointers leading the charge as eight different Valkyries made at least one triple. The Valkyries led by as many as 22 points in the win and outscored the Fire by 27 points from behind the arc.

THORNTON'S EARLY 3-POINT TOUCH

Kayla Thornton scored nine of the Valkyries' first 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Thornton opened with a corner three and a few minutes later, hit another in the same corner. Already in rhythm, she drifted to the left wing, draining her third catch-and-shoot triple. Thornton ended the quarter in double figures, leading all scorers with 11 points. By halftime, she had drained four 3-pointers, giving her back-to-back games with at least four 3-pointers for the first time in her career.

JOCYTĖ EARLIEST SUB IN, QUICK TO CONTRIBUTE

Head Coach Natalie Nakase subbed Justė Jocytė into the game faster than she ever has, inserting her at the four-minute mark of the opening quarter. Jocytė has been highly productive in her opportunities, as Nakase manages her workload as she's just a few games into her WNBA career. Jocytė kept up her strong play by opening the second quarter with a pair of consecutive 3-pointers. She had made at least one 3-pointer in each of her three games played and kept the streak alive with her first game with multiple hits from downtown.

VALKYRIES GO ON 16-2 2ND QUARTER RUN

The Valkyries broke the game open in the second quarter, going on a 16-2 run to extend their three-point lead all the way to 17. Cecilia Zandalasini's electric four-point play really got Ballhalla rocking as he drained a 3-pointer while drawing a flagrant foul. Zandalasini knocked down the technical foul shot and the Valkyries retained possession. Kiah Stokes capitalized on the extra possession and drained a 3-pointer, which was then followed up by a steal-and-score from Gabby Williams. During the run, Golden State reached double-digit 3-pointers in a half for the first time in franchise history and by halftime, their franchise record (12 3PM) fell just one short of a WNBA record.

CHEN'S THIRD QUARTER BUZZER BEATER

Kaitlyn Chen beat the third-quarter buzzer with a highlight-reel off-balance layup. Chen caught the ball with her feet still within the Valkyries' half-court logo and less than three seconds remained. She swiftly got to the rim in three dribbles and used enough touch to guide the ball over the outstretched arms of her defender, off the glass and in the basket just before the buzzer sounded.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries continue Commissioner's Cup play, visiting the Lynx in Minnesota on Thursday.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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