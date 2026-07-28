Game Preview: Valkyries at Mercury - 7/29/26

Published on July 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries enter the second half of the 2026 WNBA season in second place with a 19-8 record. Having won nine of their last 10 games, the Valkyries look to build off their positive momentum when they visit the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday. The Mercury won two straight games before the break but have the fourth-worst record in the WNBA overall (10-18).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries fell to the Washington Mystics 90-82 on Monday night at Chase Center. This result marks the end of a historic nine-game win streak, the longest in Valkyries' franchise history. Despite a back and forth battle for majority of the contest, the Valkyries were unable to come back from the Mystics 22-5 scoring run that closed out the fourth quarter. Kaitlyn Chen led the team on offense, recording a career-high 20 points, followed by Kayla Thornton (15) and Veronica Burton (12) scoring in double figures. » Full Game Recap

VALKYRIES' NINE-GAME WINNING STREAK SOLIDIFIES THEM AMONG WNBA'S BEST

Co-Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joe Lacob gave the Golden State Valkyries an ambitious five-year timeline to win a WNBA championship before they even had a single player on their roster. And the Valkyries have won at a historic pace since. In their inaugural season, the Valkyries set a league record for the most wins by an expansion team in their first season (23) and became the first such team to make the playoffs. In their second season, they had a franchise-record nine-game winning streak and entered the All-Star break with nine more wins than they had at this point last season (19) and four fewer losses (8), placing them second in the WNBA standings. The Valkyries' nine-game winning streak was fueled by several factors - the WNBA's best defense, the league's highest-scoring bench, the first All-Star starter in franchise history and an expansion draft star that established a successful foundation for the franchise. » Full Story

COMPELLING NOTE:

VALKYRIES: Gabby Williams shined in her first All-Star start, scoring 18 points and sinking four 3-pointers in the 2026 AT&T All-Star Game at United Center on Saturday. Williams dished out six assists, grabbed five rebounds and didn't commit any turnovers in just under 23 minutes of action. She had the best plus-minus in Team Coop's starting lineup. » Full Story

MERCURY: Kahleah Copper was named an All-Star replacement for Los Angeles Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum. Copper ranks ninth in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 20.5 points per game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.