Lynx Celebrate Native American Heritage Night Presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community on July 28

Published on July 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx will celebrate Native American Heritage Night, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community, on Tuesday, July 28, when the Lynx host the Toronto Tempo at 7 p.m. CT at Target Center.

The annual night celebrates the Native American community and highlights the Prairie Island Indian Community, uplifting their Dakota heritage and sharing stories of culture and traditions. The evening will include both entertainment and service recognition.

"We thank our longtime partner for continuing to bring visibility to the rich traditions and heritage of our Dakota people," said Grant Johnson, Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President. "We proudly support the Lynx as together we stand up for our community and commit to furthering education around the importance of diversity and inclusion."

This year's celebration will feature Prairie Island Indian Community artist Kachina Yeager bringing Native-created artwork to two featured fan items available during the celebration. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive the commemorative Native American Heritage Night bucket hat. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition long-sleeve shirt as part of the Artist Series Platform presented by Wings Credit Union. The shirt is available at the Team Store in Target Center at the game.

Members of the Prairie Island Indian Community will play a central role in the night's festivities, including the Pregame Flag Song, the National Anthem, the evening's Inspiring Women recognition and traditional singers and dancers performing at halftime.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino's Dollar$ for Dimes program continues to create meaningful impact beyond game night. Through the initiative, Treasure Island donates $25 for every Lynx assist, helping provide Minnesota youth with greater access to sports and recreation opportunities. As the Lynx continue a historic 2026 season, Treasure Island and Prairie Island Indian Community are doubling down on their commitment to the program, continuing contributions beyond the original $10,000 donation goal. Through 603 assists this season, the Lynx have already generated $15,075 in donations, bringing the all-time impact of Dollar$ for Dimes to $46,975 when combined with the $31,900 donated during the 2025 season and playoff run. The program's growing impact reflects a shared commitment to investing in Minnesota communities and expanding opportunities for young people across the state.







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Lynx Celebrate Native American Heritage Night Presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community on July 28 - Minnesota Lynx

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