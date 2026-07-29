Valkyries Fan Guide: August 2026

Published on July 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Boasting the WNBA's best home record, the Valkyries host five games at Ballhalla this month, including matchups against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx, the Chicago Sky, and the WNBA's first Canadian team, the Toronto Tempo.

MABREY, WNBA'S SINGLE-GAME SCORING LEADER, BRINGS TEMPO TO THE BAY

Last season, the Valkyries were the new team on the block, but this year, they will host one of the league's newest expansion teams for the first time when they battle the Toronto Tempo in consecutive games on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4. The Tempo have their first All-Star in franchise history, Marina Mabrey, who played alongside Gabby Williams in the 2026 All-Star Game at United Center, where Mabrey scored 23 points and sank five 3-pointers. She is currently tied with Caitlin Clark for sixth in the WNBA in scoring (21.0 PPG). Mabrey also matched four-time MVP A'ja Wilson and four-time All-Star Liz Cambage for the highest-scoring game in league history when she poured in 53 points and nine 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 25. »Aug 2 Tickets »Aug 4 Tickets

BUECKERS, ONE OF LEAGUE'S BRIGHTEST STARS, FUDD WNBA'S 3-POINT CHAMP, HEADLINE WINGS

Paige Bueckers is building on her Rookie of the Year campaign, having been selected to her second All-Star team. Bueckers is one of the most efficient volume scorers in the league, joining A'ja Wilson as the only WNBA players averaging at least 20 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. After winning just 10 games in Bueckers' rookie season, the Wings are already up to 18 wins in her sophomore year, ranking fourth in the Western Conference. Azzi Fudd was Dallas' first overall pick this season and became the first rookie in WNBA history to win the All-Star Weekend 3-point contest. »Buy Tickets

MILES AMIDST STELLAR ROOKIE SEASON, COLLIER BACK IN THE LINEUP FOR FIRST PLACE LYNX

Just a year and a half into their franchise's existence, the Valkyries have beaten every team in the WNBA except the Minnesota Lynx. The Valkyries have lost each of their first six meetings against the Lynx over two seasons and were swept by them in their first playoff series last September. Minnesota is again atop the WNBA standings this season, but this time, rookie All-Star guard Olivia Miles has led the way, averaging a team-high 19.3 points and 5.9 assists per game. Miles is one of three Lynx players named a 2026 All-Star and Minnesota just got five-time All-Star and 2025 first-team All-WNBA forward Napheesa Collier back after she missed the first 27 games of Minnesota's season due to surgeries on both ankles. Collier scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her season debut, helping the Lynx extend the WNBA's longest active winning streak to seven games. »Buy Tickets

THEME NIGHT GIVEAWAYS

Aug. 4 vs. Toronto Tempo: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries pin set presented by Chase Freedom ®. »Buy Tickets

Aug 12 vs. Chicago Sky: Celebrate our bestie Violet's birthday as the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Violet Bobblehead, presented by DoorDash. »Buy Tickets

Aug. 17 vs. Dallas Wings: Celebrate back-to-school night at Chase Center as the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries Mini Tote Bag, presented by Olly. »Buy Tickets

MORE NOTABLES:

The Valkyries begin August with two straight home matchups against the Toronto Tempo and then return to Chase Center for a three-game home stand from Aug. 12-19

The Valkyries have eight National TV games this month, three on USA Network (Aug. 12 vs. Sky, Aug. 19 vs. Lynx, Aug. 24 @ Lynx), two on ION (Aug. 7 @ Wings, Aug. 21 @ Sky), one on ESPN (Aug. 9 @ Sparks), one on Peacock (Aug. 17 vs. Wings) and one on Amazon Prime Video (Aug. 27 @ Liberty)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 28, 2026

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