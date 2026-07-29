Postgame Notes: MIN vs TOR (7.28.26)

Published on July 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 100 (23-6), TORONTO TEMPO 93 (10-17)

July 28, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Olivia Miles scored a team-high 24 points on 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 (80.0%) shooting from deep, also adding eight assists, six rebounds and a steal, marking her fourth 20+ point/5+ assist/5+ rebound game of the season.

With tonight's performance, Miles now ties the WNBA rookie record for most games with 20+ points on 50/40/90 shooting splits (4).

Kayla McBride added 18 points, shooting 6-of-10 (60.0%) from the floor and 4-of-7 (57.1%) from three, also adding four assists, three steals and a rebound, marking her 17th 15+ point game of the season (196th career).

Natasha Howard posted 13 points on 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting from the floor, six rebounds, four assists and a block, marking her 23rd 10+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (201st career).

In 9:17 off the bench, Antonia Delaere added 12 points on a career-high 4-of-5 (80.0%) shooting from three and one rebound, marking her third 10+ point game of the season.

Team Notes

The Lynx totaled 26 assists as a team tonight, led by Miles (8), marking the third game of the season with 25+ assists.

As a team, Minnesota shot 37-of-72 (51.4%) from the field, marking the sixth game this season the Lynx have shot 50%+ from the floor.

The Lynx bench contributed 25 points in today's win, led by Delaere (12), Maya Caldwell (7), Eliška Hamzová (4) and Dorka Juhász (2).







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