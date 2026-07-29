Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream (Game #28)- July 29

Published on July 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (18-9) are back in action after the WNBA All-Star break on Wednesday, July 29, hosting the Atlanta Dream (16-10) at 7:00 p.m. CT in front of a sold-out College Park Center. The game will air nationally on USA Network with Meghan McPeak (play-by-play), Amy Audibert (analyst), Sheryl Swoopes (analyst) and Terrika Foster-Brasby (sideline) on the call. It will also air locally on KFAA with a talent lineup of Mike Leslie (play-by-play), Fran Harris (analyst) and Alexis Davis (sideline).

Dallas Wings players found success throughout WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, highlighted by Azzi Fudd becoming the first rookie in league history and the first player in Wings history to win the WNBA 3-Point Contest. In her first-ever All-Star game, Jessica Shepard helped Team Spoon earn a 129-122 victory over Paige Bueckers and Team Coop.

The Wings enter Wednesday's contest winners of seven of their last eight games, most recently defeating the Portland Fire, 101-97, on the road in the team's last outing before the All-Star break on June 22. Jessica Shepard recorded her fifth career triple-double, notching 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, while Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers combined for 45 points, tallying 24 points and 21 points respectively, as the Wings picked up their first-ever win over the Fire.

Atlanta holds a 2-0 record against Dallas during the 2026 regular season, picking up wins in the teams' first two meetings on May 12 in Texas and May 22 in Atlanta. The Wings will seek their first win over the Dream since July 24, 2025, in Wednesday's showdown, having dropped the last four regular season meetings.

The Dream enter Wednesday's game in Texas having won three of their last four contests after snapping a five-game losing streak. Atlanta defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-91, in their final outing before the break on June 19. All-Star guard Allisha Gray led way with 29 points, while Jordin Canada hit the go-ahead layup as the clock expired to secure the win for the Dream.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on USA Network and locally on KFAA. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Dream Regular Season Schedule & Results

5/12 at DAL L, 77-72

5/22 at ATL L, 86-69

7/29 at DAL 7:00 p.m. CT

Atlanta leads the all-time series 31-20.

Game Status Report

Alanna Smith- PROBABLE (right leg)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 28, 2026

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