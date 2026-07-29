Late Surge Not Enough as Sun Fall 92-84

Published on July 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Washington D.C. - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (7-21) fell to the Washington Mystics (15-12) 90-89 on Tuesday inside CareFirst Arena.

Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with a career high 21 points, four rebounds and two assists. Olivia Nelson-Ododa chipped in with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks on the night followed by Diamond Miller who added 12 points. Saniya Rivers and Kennedy Burke combined for 22 points, recording 11 points apiece.

The Mystics got on the board first, taking a 4-0 lead after a bucket from Shakira Austin and a successful trip to the line from Sonia Citron. The Sun picked up their first two points at the charity stripe with Leger-Walker knocking down both opportunities. Citron responded on the other end following a dish from Georgia Amoore taking a 6-2 lead. Kiki Iriafen capitalized on the and-one opportunity, but Morrow answered logging back-to-back buckets for five points putting the Sun within two, 9-7. Nelson-Ododa got started offensively with a little over six minutes remaining after being sent to the line for the and-one opportunity. Both teams traded buckets, but it was Morrow that leveled the contest at 16-16 with a 26' three reaching double-figures in five minutes of play. Rivers collected her first points of the quarter inside the paint and gave the Sun its first lead of the night at 18-16. Morrow began to heat up from three shooting 100 percent in the first. Down the stretch it was a back-and-forth battle between the two with neither able to pull away. With the score tied at 24-24, Kennedy Burke wasted little time finding the bottom of the net from 26'. On the other end, Lauren Betts tipped in a layup to close the gap, but Nelson-Ododa added four points to give Connecticut a 30-26 lead. Closing the first quarter was Burke with a 27' buzzer beater for a 33-26 lead. With 33 points, the Sun recorded a season high in 1st quarter points.

Citron got Washington started in the second frame, finding the bottom of the net for three. Diamond Miller got in on the scoring action with three extending the lead to 36-29 after a helper from Morrow. Iriafen found the rim for two, but Lacan used a jumper to push the Sun lead out once again. Michaela Onyenwere used her range for three and cut the Mystics deficit to just four, 38-34. After empty possessions from both sides, Lacan tallied five points in consecutive scoring opportunities for a five-point Connecticut lead. Washington trailed by only three after Austin earned two with a jumper for her eighth point of the night. Onyenwere cut to the basket for two and evened the score, 43-43. Rivers and Morrow combined for seven points, giving the Sun a 52-49 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the half. Mystics defense stalled Sun offensively, leading to a 2-of-2 trip to the line for Cotie McMahon and a one-point lead for the Sun. Combined efforts from McMahon and Citron put the Mystics ahead 54-52, but the Sun closed the half with Rivers headlining a buzzer beater leveling the score 54-54.

Both teams traded buckets to start the third, but it was Iriafen who found her rhythm offensively and gave the Mystics a 66-60 lead totaling seven points. Offense for both squads was paused before Citron found the net for two. Nelson-Ododa broke the drought for the Sun using a turnaround jumper to cut into the lead 68-62. Betts and Austin extended the Washington lead 74-62 following consecutive buckets. Rivers closed out the scoring for the Sun in the third frame, knocking down two at the free throw line. Connecticut trailed 79-64 to end the quarter. The Sun was held to only 10 points in the third.

Morrow, Burke and Nell Angloma got the scoring started for the Sun as they worked to cut into the lead 84-70. Austin and Iriafen answered with four points to extend the scoring gap to 18, 88-70. Nelson-Ododa earned two from inside the paint for her 14th point of the night. Miller converted the three-point play into four after knocking down the and-one shot at the line. Nelson-Ododa and Burke cut the lead to nine with back-to-back buckets. Connecticut had no time left to attempt a comeback and fell to the Mystics 92-84.

Game Note:

Morrow eclipsed 500+ points with her first bucket of the contest.

With 33 points, the Sun recorded a season high in points earned in any quarter.

Morrow is only the 15th WNBA player 23 years old or younger to score at least 14 points in the opening quarter. The last two players to achieve the feat were Sonia Citron and Caitlin Clark.

Morrow is also the ninth player, aged 23 years or younger, to record at least four three-pointers and multiple steals in the first half. She joins Rhyne Howard, Ariel Atkins, Coretta Brown, Diana Taurasi, Kayla McBride, Lauren Jackson, Maya Caldwell and Maya Moore with this feat.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 82 33 21 10 13 Morrow - 21 Nelson-Ododa -6 Leger-Walker - 8

WAS 94 26 28 25 20 Citron- 22 Iriafen- 10 Amoore - 5

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Sky on Thursday, July 30 at 7:00pm CT/8:00pm ET.







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