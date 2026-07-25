Janelle Salaün Records 19 Points in All-Star 3-Point Contest

Published on July 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Janelle Salaün finished with 19 points in the first round of Friday night's 2026 State Farm® WNBA 3-Point Contest. After making six from the left set of racks, Salaün made only one in the top key before draining four in a row in the right wing rack. She finished the final set in the right corner by knocking down four consecutive out of the five on the rack.

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The All-Star festivities continue as Gabby Williams will represent as the first ever Valkyrie to start in the 2026 WNBA AT&T All-Star Game (5:30 p.m. PT; ABC, Disney) on Saturday night.

With Gabby Williams representing the Valkyries as an All-Star starter we're bringing fans together to celebrate the biggest stars in the game. Join us at Rikki's in San Francisco or the Oakland Athletic Club in Oakland on Saturday, July 25 for an All-Star Watch Party, presented by Origen Botanical Vodka, featuring fan activations, giveaways, and a chance to win exclusive prizes throughout the night, including a team-signed basketball, Gabby Williams-signed jersey, a pair of tickets, and Valkyries swag! The party starts at 5 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2026

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