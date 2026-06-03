A'ja Wilson Earns Record 14th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces center and four-time league M'VP A'ja Wilson has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of May, upping her league-record of Player of the Month honors to 14.

Over the month of May, during which the Aces posted a 5-3 slate, including 4-1 on the road, Wilson ranked second in the league with 24.8 points and 2.3 blocks, while also averaging 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game and shooting 52.1% from the field and a league-high 60% from 3-point range. She topped the league with six consecutive games with 20 or more points and became the only player in league with multiple 45-point games after scoring 45 on May 15 against Connecticut. In that game, she also was the most efficient W player to ever hit the 40-point mark, shooting 83.3% on 15 of 18 from the field, 2 of 2 from distance and 13 of 13 from the line.

On May 19, she earned the 29th Western Conference Player of the Week honor of her career, which trails only Tina Charles, 33-time WNBA Player of the Week awardee on the WNBA all-time list.

Wilson previously earned Western Conference Player of the Month for August and September 2020; June 2021; May and July 2022; June, July, and August 2023; May, June, July and September 2024; and August 2025.

The second-most monthly awardee is Charles, who earned 12 Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors throughout her storied career.

WILSON'S MAY HIGHLIGHTS:

May 9 vs Phoenix

Scored a team-high 19 points in the Aces home opener loss to Phoenix.

May 10 at Los Angeles

Wilson, who finished with 19 points in a 105-78 win over the Sparks, grabbed her 2,500th career rebound at 2:28 in the third quarter, becoming the 12th player in WNBA history with at least 5,500 points and 2,500 rebounds. She was the fastest, doing so in 269 games (Charles, 301), and youngest at 29 years and 275 days (Charles, 30 years, 184 days).

May 13 at Connecticut

Wilson recorded her first double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds, the 121st of her career, in a 98-69 win over the Sun.

May 15 at Connecticut

Wilson's 45 points helped catapult the Aces to a 101-94 victory over the Sun. On just 10 occasions in league history has someone scored at least 45 points in a single game and Wilson is the only person to have done it twice. It also was her 5th 40-point game, which is the most recorded in league history, and her 38th with at least 30 points.

May 17 at Atlanta

Wilson scored 20 points to help the Aces edge the Dream 85-84 in Atlanta's home opener. She also moved past Aces head coach Becky Hammon and into the No. 19 position on the WNBA all-time scoring list.

May 23 vs Los Angeles

Wilson's second double-double of the season, 24 points and 15 caroms, came in a 101-95 loss to the Sparks. She also had 4 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocked shots. It was double-double No. 122 and her 166th career game with at least 20 points, which ranks No. 3 on the W charts. She also became the 13th player in WNBA history to grab at least 2,000 defensive boards and was the fastest (273 games) to the mark.

May 28 at Dallas

Wilson led the Aces with 21 points and 7 rebounds in a loss to the Wings in Texas.

May 31 at Golden State

In a 91-81 victory over the Valkyries, Wilson tallied game-highs of 28 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocked shots, extending her league-leading consecutive 20-point games streak to 6. She also became just the 5th player in WNBA history with at least 5,500 points, 2,500 rebounds and 550 blocked shots, joining legends Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker on the list.

One of four original WNBA franchises competing in the league's 30th season, the Las Vegas Aces are set to take on the Los Angeles Sparks tonight at 7 pm in Crypto.com Arena (7 p.m. on The Spot-Vegas 34) before returning home for games against Golden State on June 6 and Seattle on June 8. Tickets are still available.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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