Sky Fall to Mystics in First Commissioner's Cup Game

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky dropped their first Commissioner's Cup game of the season, 90-72, against the Washington Mystics inside CareFirst Arena on Tuesday, unable to sustain a strong showing in the first quarter.

Chicago kept it close out of the gates, trailing by just one point after the first quarter, 25-24. The Mystics seized control in the second quarter, outscoring the Sky 22-16, and from there never looked back, stacking on 27 points in the third quarter and putting the game out of reach.

The Mystics won the battle of the margins, crashing the glass for 46 rebounds, 17 offensive. Turnovers also proved costly for the Sky, as they committed 19 on the night, leading to 24 Washington points.

Kamilla Cardoso was a bright spot for Chicago, delivering a strong two-way performance. She swatted a career-high six blocks, including four in the second half alone, anchoring Chicago's interior with her physicality. Cardoso rounded out her stat sheet with 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, recording her fifth double-double of the year and second straight game with at least 13 boards.

Azurá Stevens, although still on a minutes restriction, also made history tonight. She reached 300 career assists to go with seven points, five rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

Sydney Taylor made an impact off the bench with 15 points on 46.0% shooting and four steals in just 20 minutes, logging her third double-digit scoring game of the year. The undrafted rookie is averaging 15.0 points per game when she sees 10 or more minutes, once again proving she belongs. Skylar Diggins added 14 points in her fifth straight double-digit game, while Elizabeth Williams contributed off the bench with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

Washington's offense produced on a night without their leading scorer, Sonia Citron, who sat out with a left foot sprain. Shakira Austin led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals, while 2025 All-Star Kiki Iriafen added 15 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Former Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere provided a spark off the bench, going 5 for 6 from the field for 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Sky return home Friday for their second Commissioner's Cup matchup against the Connecticut Sun, with a chance to snap their losing streak and pick up their first home win of the season. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. CT.







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