Sky Lose to Tempo on the Road, 85-68

Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Toronto Tempo 85-68 inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Sunday, June 7. The Sky are now 4-7 on the season, 1-3 against the Eastern Conference, 3-3 on the road and 1-2 in Commissioner's Cup play.

Just two days removed from her 13-point, 10-rebound outing against Connecticut, Sky forward Azurá Stevens asserted her dominance near the tin with another 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in a season-high 24 minutes of action. The veteran also finished with eight made field goals and shot over 53% from the floor - both season highs.

In her first game since May 23, rookie guard Gabriela Jaquez resumed her All-Rookie caliber campaign with a strong performance for the second unit. The former Bruin logged 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals off a 4 of 8 mark from the field in 19 minutes off the bench.

With her 10 points, guard Jacy Sheldon registered her fourth game in double figures as a member of the Sky. Center Kamilla Cardoso chipped in with nine points and snared eight rebounds for the fourth game in a row.

All-Star guard Brittney Sykes, who dropped 25 points to lead all scorers on Sunday, was one of four Tempo to walk off the hardwood in double figures. The 32-year-old added seven rebounds, dished out three assists and paced her team in plus-minus at +17, while forward Nyara Sabally poured in 10 first quarter points en route to her 15-point, six-rebound finish.

In her season debut with Toronto, Isabelle Harrison notched 14 points and snatched six rebounds off the bench, and rookie Laura Juškaitė added 10 points, including six made free throws, in her eighth straight start.

Other highlights include:

Isabelle Harrison made her season debut for Toronto

Tempo recorded season-high 44 rebounds

NEXT UP: The Sky look to return to the win column ahead of their fourth consecutive Commissioner's Cup contest and first regular season bout against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, June 9, inside Wintrust Arena.

The Dream hold an Eastern Conference-best 7-3 record following Saturday's 109-77 win over the Washington Mystics. Captained by three-time All-Star Rhyne Howard's 19 points and career-high six steals, five Dream finished in double figures in the 32-point win.

Through 10 games, former Rookie of the Year and 2025 WNBA First Team member Allisha Gray leads Atlanta in scoring, averaging a career-best 19.7 points off 42.9% from the field in 33.2 minutes per appearance. Howard, the first overall pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft, is good for 18.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 dimes off a 41.6% mark from outside and 83.3% clip from the free throw line. Forward Angel Reese averages just over 13 points per game and leads the league in rebounds per game with 11.7.

The game between Chicago and Atlanta tips off at 6 p.m. CT inside Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

KEY RUNS:

The Tempo went on a 20-8 run from 8:52 to 3:39 in the first quarter

In total, the Tempo outscored the Sky 29-15 in the first quarter

Toronto went on a 11-1 run from 0:54 in the first quarter to 8:37 in the second quarter

KEY STATS:

Toronto shot 52.4% from the field to the Sky's 26.3% in the first quarter

The Tempo tallied three blocks in the second quarter

Chicago recorded seven turnovers to Toronto's three in the first half

The Sky recorded four blocks in the third quarter

Chicago's bench outscored Toronto's 9-2 in the third quarter

Toronto's largest lead of the game was 21 points

The Tempo outscored the Sky in points in the paint 46-30

Chicago recorded 16 turnovers to Toronto's 10

The Tempo led the entire game

The Tempo shot 18.2% from three (4 of 22) while the Sky shot just 24% (6 of 25)

CHICAGO NOTES:

Azurá Stevens accounted for eight of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter

Skylar Diggins accounted for six of Chicago's 19 points in the second quarter (three points, three points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for six of the Sky's 20 points in the third quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

TORONTO NOTES:

Nyara Sabally accounted for 12 of the Tempo's 29 points in the first quarter (10 points, two points created from assists)

Brittney Sykes accounted for 13 of Toronto's 22 points in the third quarter

Isabelle Harrison accounted for six of the Tempo's 15 points in the fourth quarter (three points, three points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2026

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