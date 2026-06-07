Valkyries Sign Center Nadia Fingall to Rest-Of-Season Contract

Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have signed center Nadia Fingall to a rest-of-season contract, the team announced today. The Valkyries have also announced that they have waived forward Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda.

Fingall played for Valencia in Spain from 2023-2025, leading her team to two Liga Femenina de Baloncensto titles and two Supercopa de España championships while earning MVP honors in 2024. The 6-4 center recently played for Casademont Zaragoza where she averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and a 44.7 field goal percentage in 19 games en route to a bronze medal in the Final Six.

Fingall, who will wear No. 45 for Golden State, played collegiately at Stanford where she was named Pac-12 All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention in 2020. Fingall appeared in 115 games across four seasons with the Cardinal, averaging 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.