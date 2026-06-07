Gabby Williams Explodes for Career-High 27 Points, Valkyries Lose Nail Biter to Aces

Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Gabby Williams exploded for a career-high 27 points and the Valkyries clung to a one-point lead with 38 seconds remaining, but were unable to close it out, falling to the Las Vegas Aces 84-79 at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday. Veronica Burton gave the Valkyries the lead, banking in a left-handed layup with 38 seconds left, but four-time All-Star Jackie Young cashed in her sixth 3-pointer of the game with 24 seconds left, draining a step-back over Janelle Salaün's outstretched fingertips that put the Aces up two points. Then, Burton was fouled on another drive to the basket and split her two free throws, leaving Golden State down a point. Young sank two free throws and the Valkyries missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer which ultimately sealed their fate.

Williams made a game-high 10 field goals, shooting 10-for-17 from the field, 3-for-7 from behind the arc and 4-for-5 from the foul line. Young matched Williams' scoring output for the Aces, finishing with 27 points, six 3-pointers, five rebounds and five assists. Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson led all scorers with 28 points while grabbing a game-best 14 rebounds. For the Valkyries, Burton (15 points), Salaün (11 points) and Kayla Thornton (10 points) joined Williams, scoring in double figures.

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The Valkyries return to Chase Center to host the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday as they continue Commissioner's Cup play. All fans in attendance on Tuesday will receive a Valkyries T-Shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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