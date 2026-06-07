The Cup Chase- Volume 3

Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Your Daily Notebook on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase Volume 3: No Room for Error Welcome to Day 3 of The Cup Chase.

The New York Liberty remain the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference after a win over Indiana, extending their winning streak to four games. Out West, the Lynx, Aces, and Wings all remain undefeated in Cup competition, setting the stage for several key matchups in the near future.

As we enter the seventh day of Cup play, contenders are beginning to emerge but there is still plenty left to be decided. Let's revisit last night's performances before looking ahead to tonight's action.

The Daily Recap The Minnesota Lynx continued their strong start to Cup play, pulling away from the Seattle Storm in the second half to improve to 3-0 in Commissioner's Cup play and maintain their spot atop the standings. Natasha Howard led the way with 27 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

The Las Vegas Aces outlasted the Golden State Valkyries behind strong performances from A'ja Wilson (28 points, 14 rebounds) and Jackie Young (27 points, five rebounds, five assists). The Aces caught fire from deep, shooting 13 for 30 (43%) from three, including four in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.

Atlanta bounced back in a big way, cruising past Washington behind a balanced offensive performance that has become a hallmark of the Dream this season. Five Atlanta players scored in double figures, while Angel Reese controlled the glass with 18 points and 17 rebounds, including seven offensive boards.

After trailing by 12 points, Breanna Stewart took over down the stretch and led the Liberty past the Indiana Fever. Stewie scored 15 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and also grabbed eight rebounds to help the Liberty get to 2-0 in Cup play.

Top Performers

Natasha Howard stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in the Lynx's win over the Storm.

A'ja Wilson continued her MVP-caliber season posting a dominant stat line of 28 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.

Rhyne Howard scored 19 points, hit four three-pointers, and had six steals - bringing her average to 3.1 steals per game - the most in the league.

Breanna Stewart led all scorers last night with 30 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds and four steals.

Games to Watch Today

Chicago Sky @ Toronto Tempo

The Tempo look to get their first Cup win after an 0-1 start, while the Sky hope to get their second Cup play win and get to 2-1.

WNBA League Pass, 3:00 PM ET

Portland Fire @ Los Angeles Sparks

Both teams are looking for their first Cup play wins after starting 0-2.

NBA TV, 7:00 PM ET

Storylines We're Tracking

Toronto's duo of Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey are matching up against a Chicago team that likes to push the pace, ranking second in the league in pace behind only Indiana (98.46).

The Tempo rank among the league leaders in fast-break scoring, while Chicago has struggled at times with turnovers. If Toronto can create extra possessions and turn defense into offense, it could swing today's game in their favor.

Both Portland and Los Angeles enter tonight in the same position: searching for their first Cup play victory after 0-2 starts. With the Cup schedule approaching its midway point, another loss would make the road to the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game presented by Coinbase significantly more difficult.

Fresh off a 27-point performance in her return to the lineup, Kelsey Plum enters tonight leading the WNBA in scoring at 26.9 points per game. The Sparks will need a strong Plum performance to get their first win in Cup play tonight.

New York Liberty, 2-0, +23 Next 3: @ CON (June 8), @ ATL (June 11), vs WAS (June 14)

Within Striking Distance

Atlanta Dream, 2-1, +36 Next 3: @ CHI (June 9), vs NYL (June 11), @ TOR (June 14)

Indiana Fever, 1-1, +4 Next 3: @ WAS (June 8), vs CHI (June 11), @ CON (June 13)

Chicago Sky, 1-1, -13 Next 3: @ TOR (June 7), vs ATL (June 9), @ IND (June 11)

Washington Mystics, 1-1, -14 Next 3: vs IND (June 8), vs TOR (June 12), @ NYL (June 14)

Work To Do 6. Toronto Tempo, 0-1, -15

7. Connecticut Sun, 0-2, -21

Western Conference Leading the Way

Minnesota Lynx, 3-0, +57 Next 3: vs DAL (June 9), @ LVA (June 13), vs PDX (June 15)

Within Striking Distance

Dallas Wings, 2-0, +31 Next 3: @ MIN (June 9), vs PHX (June 11), @ PDX (June 13)

Las Vegas Aces, 2-0, +15 Next 3: vs SEA (June 8), @ PDX (June 11), vs MIN (June 13)

Phoenix Mercury, 2-1, -24 Next 3: @ GSV (June 9), @ DAL (June 11), vs LAS (June 13) Work To Do 5. Golden State Valkyries, 1-2, +10

6. Los Angeles Sparks, 0-2, -18

7. Portland Fire, 0-2, -24

8. Seattle Storm, 0-3, -47

For more information on the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, please visit https://www.wnba.com/commissioners-cup/2026 .







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