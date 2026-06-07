Fever Look to Bounce Back in Washington

Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever will wrap up a two-game road trip on Monday night in D.C. against the Mystics. It is the third of six Commissioner's Cup games for Indiana.

The defending Commissioner's Cup champions fell to 1-1 in this year's edition of the WNBA's in-season tournament with an 83-75 loss to the Liberty in New York on Saturday night. The Fever led by 12 midway through the third quarter, but saw the margin whittled down to three by the end of the the frame and then were outscored 29-18 in the fourth quarter.

Indiana held New York to just 36.4 percent shooting, including 2-for-18 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range, but sent the Liberty to the free throw line a whopping 40 times. New York converted 33 free throws (82.5 percent).

It was a rough shooting night for all of Indiana's three All-Stars, as Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Caitlin Clark combined to go 17-for-50 (34 percent) from the field.

The Mystics are also 1-1 in Commissioner's Cup play and coming off a 109-77 loss in Atlanta on Saturday. Washington previously beat Chicago in its Commissioner's Cup opener.

Second-year guard Sonia Citron leads the Mystics in scoring at 17.8 points per game. Washington also has an imposing frontcourt with Shakira Austin (16 points and 8.2 rebounds per game) and Kiki Iriafen (16 points and 9.7 boards per contest).

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics (Commissioner's Cup) Monday, June 8, 2026 CareFirst Arena | 7:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Peacock/NBC Sports Network/WTHR/Fever Direct Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (5-5)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Washington Mystics (4-5)

Guard - Georgia Amoore Guard - Sonia Citron Forward - Michaela Onyenwere Forward - Kiki Iriafen Center - Shakira Austin







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.