Caitlin Clark Hits Game Winner in Indiana Fever Road Victory

Published on June 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Indiana Fever earned a late-game road victory over the Washington Mystics, with Caitlin Clark hitting a deep three-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining to secure the 78-76 win.

The Fever took a five-point lead in the first quarter, up 21-16, spurred on by 16 of the team's 21 points coming from the duo of Boston (6) and Clark (10). The second quarter saw Indiana expand its lead, in front 43-29, outscoring the Mystics 22-13 led by seven points from Kelsey Mitchell.

The Mystics were able to cut into the deficit in the third quarter, limiting the Fever's double-digit lead, but it was still Indiana in front 60-53 with one quarter remaining. Washington took a one-point lead with 4.3 seconds remaining, but on the next play Sophie Cunninhgam found Clark off an in-bound pass, who dodged her defender, creating an open look from 32 feet out, sinking the three-footer to give her team the win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Aliyah Boston surpassed 400 career assists, now with 402 total through her 134 games played. Boston is the eighth player in Indiana Fever history to eclipse 400 assists, and the only center to do so.

Boston earned her 43rd career double-double, the second-most in Indiana Fever history, second only to Tamika Catchings, who recorded 96 in 457 games played.

Damiris Dantas recorded her 1,000th career rebound at 5:02 in the third quarter.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2026

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