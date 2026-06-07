Indiana Fever Fall at New York Liberty

Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







BROOKLYN - The Indiana Fever suffered an 83-75 loss to the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in their second game on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, giving the team a 1-1 record thus far in the in-season tournament. The Fever will close out a two-game road trip at the Washington Mystics on Monday, June 8, a 7 p.m. broadcast available nationally on Peacock and locally on WTHR.

A high tempo start from both sides saw the Fever and Liberty battling back-and-forth throughout the first quarter, with the visiting side taking the 25-21 lead thanks to a combined 16 points from Aliyah Boston, Monique Billings and Kelsey Mitchell. The Fever saw their lead shrink slightly in the second quarter, in front by three points at the half with Caitlin Clark and Mitchell leading Indiana in scoring with five apiece.

The Fever maintained their lead over the Liberty through the third quarter with Billings' six points leading Indiana. The Liberty overtook Indiana in the fourth quarter thanks to 21 made free throws, with the Fever unable to overcome the late deficit, resulting in the road loss.

Indiana Fever Notes:

With her defensive rebound at 5:06 in the third quarter Aliyah Boston surpassed Ebony Hoffman (1,115) for the third-most total rebounds in Indiana Fever history, doing so in just 133 games. Boston finished the night with nine rebounds bringing her career total to 1,119 total rebounds.

Monique Billings scored a season high 15 points, marking her first double-digit scoring game as a member of the Indiana Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 21 points for 5,024 points across her career, surpassing Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the 29th most points in WNBA history.

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By Madie Chandler-Donahue | FeverBasketball.com

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty (Commissioner's Cup) Saturday, June 6, 2026 Barclays Center | 8:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS/Paramount+ - Jordan Kent (play-by-play), Isis Young (analyst)f Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (5-4)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

New York Liberty (6-4)

Guard - Pauline Astier Guard - Marine Johannes Forward - Leonie Fiebich Forward - Breanna Stewart Center - Jonquel Jones

GAME PREVIEW

The Indiana Fever look to follow up a dominant win over the Atlanta Dream with another Commissioner's Cup victory as they head to New York to take on the Liberty. The Liberty are winners of three straight games, but have been without star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who has battled various injuries to open the WNBA season.

Ionescu was sidelined for New York's 97-82 win over the Toronto Tempo on Wednesday, and her status remains uncertain for the matchup with Indiana on Saturday.

Breanna Stewart remains available for the Liberty and leads New York in scoring with 18.8 points per game. She's led the team in scoring four times this season, and continues to be a reliable source of offense in her 10th season in the WNBA.

The Liberty own the league's fourth-best net rating, but three of their four losses have come at home. New York lost three straight games in late May - all at the Barclays Center - to Golden State, Dallas, and Portland.

The Fever seek to capitalize on their momentum following their 83-71 win over Atlanta to open their Commissioner's Cup slate on Thursday. Kelsey Mitchell was a force on offense - she notched 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting - but Indiana's defense stole the show. The Dream's 71 points marked the fewest the Fever defense has allowed all season.

"There are a lot of ups and downs in this league," coach Stephanie White said postgame. "And when you see some of the work that you put in - physically, mentally, emotionally, all the things - and to come out and play the way we did, I mean, that's the standard. That's what it looks like."

The Fever continue their Commissioner's Cup title defense on Saturday, May 6, as they take on the Liberty in New York.

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Kelsey Mitchell soars past 5,000 career points to help claim victory over Atlanta







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