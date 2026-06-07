Las Vegas Aces Hold Back Golden State Valkyries for 84-79 Victory

Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - In a game that went down to the wire, Jackie Young threw down the Mjölnir in the fourth quarter and her late-game heroics helped propel the Las Vegas Aces (7-3, 2-0) to an 84-79 victory over the Golden State Valkyries (6-5, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon at home in Michelob ULTRA Arena. A'ja Wilson finished with a game-high 28 points and 14 rebounds; Young scored 14 of her season-high 27 points in the final frame on 3 of 3 shooting from deep and 5 of 5 from the line; and Chelsea Gray chipped in 12 points and dished out 6 assists to pass Aces coach Becky Hammon and claim the No. 1 slot in franchise history for assists.

The Aces are now 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup play, upping the total donation to their CC nonprofit of choice, the Public Education Fund, to $6,000.

Gabby Williams scored a team-best 27 for the Valkyries, who received double-digit scoring from three additional players.

Stats | Gallery | Highlights

1 2 3 4 FINAL

LVA 20 22 20 26 84

GSV 13 18 20 24 79

1st Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 20, Golden State 13) Wilson broke a 7-7 tie midway through the quarter and Gray followed with a 3, sparking a 13-4 run that left the Aces on top 20-11 with less than a minute left in the first. The Aces shot 7 of 13 (.538) from the field and had 7 assists, while Golden State was held to 6 of 20 (.300) from the floor and 1 of 9 (.111) from distance. Wilson scored 14 on 5 of 7 from the floor and no Valkyries player had more than 5.

2nd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 38, Golden State 35) After a Gray 3-pointer extended the lead to double figures to start the quarter, Golden State countered with back-to-back 3s. The Aces followed with a 10-2 run, capped by back-to-back 3s from Wilson, for a 33-21 advantage. However, the Valkyries again responded with a pair of 3s to kick-off a 9-0 spurt that sliced the gap to 33-30 with 2 minutes left. The Valks shooting picked up in the second as they went 7 of 17 (.412) from the field and 5 of 11 from deep (.455), while the Aces hit 7 of 15 (.467) of their field goal attempts and 4 of 8 3-pointers. Wilson scored a high of 6 for the home side and Kayla Thornton, who scored a total of 10 for the game, had 8 for the visitors.

3rd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 58, Golden State 55) The third quarter was relatively even with a single tie, and the largest Aces lead was 7 after a Young 3 made it 53-46 with 4 minutes left in the frame. The Aces shooting went cold - 6 of 19 (.316) overall and 3 of 10 from distance, while the Valkyries made 7 of 16 (.438) of their attempts, but just 1 of 6 from deep. Young scored a team-high 8 points and Williams led all players with 9.

4th Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 84, Golden State 79) Golden State jumped ahead 61-58 with a pair of quick 3s for the first of 6 lead changes in the final frame. The fourth also featured 5 knotted scores, the last of which was 72-all with a little more than 3 minutes remaining. The lead flipped to Golden State, which went up 76-72 before Young cut it to a single point after being fouled from deep and swishing in all 3 tries. With less than a minute to play, Wilson put the Aces up 77-76, the Valks reclaimed it 14 seconds later, but a Young 3-pointer with 24.2 seconds on the clock gave the Aces the lead for good, 80-78. After Golden State missed the second of 2 free throws, Young was fouled and made both her tries for a 3-point cushion with 7.2 left. After a missed 3 on the other end, Wilson secured the board, was fouled and iced the game from the line. The Aces went 7 of 16 (.438) from the field and 4 of 7 (.571) from deep, while Golden State was 8 of 19 (.421) overall and 4 of 9 (.444) from 3-point. Young paced all scorers with 14 points and Williams led the visitors with 8.

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The Valkyries held the Aces to a season-low 2 fast break points, however, on the flip side, the Aces held Golden State to a season-low 5 second chance points.

Las Vegas now owns a 5-1 all-time record over Golden State.

Of Wilson's 28 points, 14 came in the first quarter and 20 came in the first half.

Young tallied a season-high 6 3-pointers.

The Aces, who entered the game scoring a league-leading 45.8 points in the paint, were held to 20.

Las Vegas was credited with a season-low 3 steals.

Today marked just the 21st game in Wilson's 277-game career with zero stocks (steals + blocks), and the first since Aug. 8, 2025.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB AT PF ST TO BK

LVA 27-63 .429 13-30 .433 17-22 .773 6 30 36 22 19 3 11 2

GSV 28-72 .389 11-35 .314 12-17 .706 10 28 38 14 19 4 9 1

Points scored.

In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off TOs Bench

LVA 20 9 3 11 5

GSV 28 5 7 11 21

GAME NOTES

Tonight's win marked win No. 492 in franchise history.

The Aces upped their all-time record in Commissioner's Cup games to a league-high 30 victories.

Gray entered the game with 1,935 assists and overtook the No. 1 spot in franchise history with a dish to Jewell Loyd at 6:57 in the 4th quarter. She totaled 6 on the night to overtake Hammon's 1,133 assists in a Stars uniform and now has 1,134 during her time with the Aces.

Wilson broke a tie with DeLisha Milton-Jones (2,574) and now lists No. 15 on the league's all-time rebounding list with 2,588 boards. No. 14 is Sancho Lyttle with 2,600 rebounds.

Wilson upped her league-leading streak of 20-point games to 8 straight. Kelsey Plum ranks second with two straight 20-point games. Wilson also owns the longest active streak in the league for 10+ point games; this marked her 34th straight game scoring in double figures.

Wilson's 28-point, 14-rebound double-double was No. 125 of her career (WNBA 5th most) and her 95th double-double with at least 20 points (2nd).

The Aces were without the services of Chennedy Carter (left leg) and Dana Evans (lower left leg).

NEXT UP

The Aces remain in Las Vegas for a clash against Seattle Storm (3-9, 0-3) on Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on USA and locally on The Spot-Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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