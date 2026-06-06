Sky Claims First Home Game Victory of the Season against Sun, 85-80

Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun 85-80 inside Wintrust Arena on Friday, June 5. The Sky are now 4-6 on the season, advancing to 1-1 in the Commissioner's Cup, 1-2 against the Eastern Conference, 1-4 at home and 35-39 against the Sun all time.

Veteran guard Skylar Diggins erupted for a season-high 24 points, including a season-best 10 made free throws, to pace the Sky on offense. The Notre Dame alumna also led Chicago in made field goals with six, dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. The Sky are now 3-2 in games in which Diggins logs at least 15 points.

Diggins was truly unstoppable in the win, a game in which she entered the WNBA's all-time top 10 for free throws made. After the Sky went down by as many as 15 points, Diggins scored 12 points in the second quarter to help lift Chicago and inspire a comeback. Her 12 points fueled the Sky's 32-point second quarter.

In her 20 minutes, forward Azurá Stevens put together her most impressive performance of the 2026 campaign thus far. With 13 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds, the 2021 WNBA champion secured her first double-double in her second stint as a member of the Sky. The veteran set the tone early in the triumph, scoring seven of Chicago's first 11 points.

Off the bench, guard Natasha Cloud shined with 13 points and five assists off an efficient 4 of 6 clip from the field. The 34 year old nailed both of her attempts from beyond the arc and all three of her looks from the charity stripe. She was instrumental in the Sky's win, accounting for 10 points in the final frame.

Elizabeth Williams followed her 10-point, six-rebound outing against Washington with another 10-point effort for the second unit, knocking down two major shots that aided the Sky's victory. Center Kamilla Cardoso pitched in with 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in another productive two-way showing.

Rachel Banham earned her first start of the 2026 season, notching a career-high three blocks to go along with six points and three assists.

Nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner was one of three Sun to finish in double figures Friday. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year poured in six field goals for 16 points to go along with her eight boards, five assists and three rejections in 29 minutes of action.

The Sky's win snaps a five-game losing streak after the team began the season at 3-1. Chicago will attempt to win two games in a row when they travel to Toronto on June 7 to take on the expansion Tempo for the second time in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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