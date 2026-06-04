Chicago Sky and Progressive Insurance® Announce Multi-Year Agreement

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced a multi-year agreement with Progressive Insurance®, the largest deal in Chicago Sky history.

"The Sky organization is thrilled to announce a significant agreement with Progressive, whose investment displays a strong commitment to women's sports," Sky Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Teodosi said. "Progressive is making its presence felt in grassroots Chicago communities, and our collaboration will allow us to build on that momentum right in our backyard."

Progressive will join forces with the Chicago Sky Foundation to be the Presenting Partner of our reading literacy program. The initiative aims to expand access to high-quality reading intervention by providing specialized literacy training for Chicago Public School educators.

"Progressive is proud to partner with the Chicago Sky, an organization that continues to lead through both athletic excellence and meaningful community impact," said Sean Freeman, Progressive Media Business Leader. "Women's sports are experiencing incredible momentum, and we're excited to support a league and team that are inspiring fans, elevating female athletes, and creating powerful connections within their communities. We're thrilled to work alongside Chicago Sky to make meaningful impact both on and off the court."

Additionally, Progressive will be featured in prominent on-court assets, including seeing its logo inside the free-throw circle and baseline positions. The agreement extends to Sky digital channels across through content & storytelling. Progressive will also be the Presenting Partner of the Sky's newest hype group, the Sky Lights, to keep fans energized all season long.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

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