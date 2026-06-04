Sky Seek First Home Win of 2026 against Sun

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky is back at home on Friday, June 5 in Wintrust Arena to face off against the Connecticut Sun. The Sky continues to seek their first home win after going 0-4 on their turf up to this point.

Chicago continues to hurdle through injuries and find ways to fill gaps. Second-year center Kamilla Cardoso is serving as a point of consistency for the team on both sides of the ball. This season, she is averaging a double-double in points (12.8) and rebounds (10.0). Her height and power are providing a consistent presence for the team, even amid its challenges.

Rookie Sydney Taylor continues to prove she can rise to the challenge and contribute to bouts of momentum off the bench. In Tuesday's loss against the Mystics, Taylor recorded 15 points, four steals and shot 46.2% from the field. She is quickly finding her footing among this rotation and has continually built confidence and versatility.

The Sun leads the all-time series 39-34 against the Sky in their 73 total meetings. This is the third-highest number of meetings against a single team for Chicago. Last season, the teams went 2-2 in their regular-season series.

In Connecticut's most recent matchup Tuesday night against the Dream, the Sun found themselves in another tough loss with the final score at 91-75, dropping to 2-9 on the season. Second-year forward Aneesah Morrow exhibited her offensive prowess with a double-double (20 points, 13 rebounds) and shot 47.7% from the field.

Nine-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Brittney Griner took charge on both sides of the court in the game, tallying seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Guard Leila Lacan racked up eleven points, five assists and four blocks. She's averaging 4.0 assists since her return to the lineup. Morrow tops the board in both points and rebounds, averaging 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds.

The Sun are 0-2 in the Eastern Conference and are last in league standings. Despite the defeat, Connecticut's bench players contributed 18 points to the board, while the Dream's put up zero.

The biggest key to watch for in this game is the heavyweight matchup between Cardoso and Griner. With the Sky looking for more opportunities in the frontcourt, it is imperative that Cardoso matches Griner's physicality and helps the Sky control the paint.

Friday's game between Chicago and Connecticut tips off at 6:30 in Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast on ION.







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