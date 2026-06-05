Kiki Rice Injury Update
Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice underwent further imaging that confirmed a grade 2 ankle sprain which she sustained late in the fourth quarter on June 3 at New York.
She will be re-evaluated in the coming days and a timeline on her return to play is to be shared at a later date.
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