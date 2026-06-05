Kiki Rice Injury Update

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice underwent further imaging that confirmed a grade 2 ankle sprain which she sustained late in the fourth quarter on June 3 at New York.

She will be re-evaluated in the coming days and a timeline on her return to play is to be shared at a later date.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.