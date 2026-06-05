Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 71, Indiana Fever 83
Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
KEY NOTES
The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 6-2 record.
Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Indiana Fever is now 35-34 overall and 14-22 on the road.
The Dream currently stands at 1-1 in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, with a total of $4000 raised for The King Center.
The Dream's current 2026 season record is 6-3 following tonight's road loss to the Fever.
Following her 11th point tonight, Hillmon eclipsed 1000 career points, finishing the game with 12 points and 5 rebounds.
Reese earned her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Rookie Madina Okot made an impact off the bench, ending the game with 7 points, 3 rebounds and a block.
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS
Allisha Gray: 13 points, 2 assists, 2 steals
Jordin Canada: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
Naz Hillmon: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Angel Reese: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks
Rhyne Howard: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026
- Valkyries Fall in Final Seconds to Lynx; Zandalisini Scores Season-High 18 Points - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever Open Commissioner's Cup with Win Behind Mitchell, Defense - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever's Defense Leads to Victory over Atlanta Dream - Indiana Fever
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 71, Indiana Fever 83 - Atlanta Dream
- Hillmon Reaches 1,000 Career Points as Dream Come up Short in Indiana - Atlanta Dream
- Kiki Rice Injury Update - Toronto Tempo
- Connecticut Sun to Face Chicago Sky - Connecticut Sun
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Guard Kiana Williams to Developmental Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Washington Mystics Convert Alicia Flórez to Standard Contract - Washington Mystics
- Sky Seek First Home Win of 2026 against Sun - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky and Progressive Insurance® Announce Multi-Year Agreement - Chicago Sky
- Toronto Tempo Waive the Hardship Contract of Nikolina Milić - Toronto Tempo
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.3.26 - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 71, Indiana Fever 83
- Hillmon Reaches 1,000 Career Points as Dream Come up Short in Indiana
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May
- Howard's 36 Leads Dream to a Win over Connecticut
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 91, Connecticut Sun 75