Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 71, Indiana Fever 83

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 6-2 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Indiana Fever is now 35-34 overall and 14-22 on the road.

The Dream currently stands at 1-1 in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, with a total of $4000 raised for The King Center.

The Dream's current 2026 season record is 6-3 following tonight's road loss to the Fever.

Following her 11th point tonight, Hillmon eclipsed 1000 career points, finishing the game with 12 points and 5 rebounds.

Reese earned her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Rookie Madina Okot made an impact off the bench, ending the game with 7 points, 3 rebounds and a block.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 13 points, 2 assists, 2 steals

Jordin Canada: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

Naz Hillmon: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Angel Reese: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

Rhyne Howard: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

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