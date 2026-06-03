Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 91, Connecticut Sun 75
Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five is now 6-1.
Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Connecticut Sun is now 35-34 overall and 22-12 at home.
The Dream's current 2026 season record is 6-2 following a season-high 16-point victory over the Connecticut Sun.
The Atlanta Dream had a season-high 14 three pointers made.
The Dream earned its first Commissioner's Cup win and in turn earned $3,000 for its charity recipient, The King Center.
Howard recorded a season-high 36 points, including a season-high 8 three pointers made.
Howard and Gray combined for 40 points in the first half, tying their own franchise record for most points by a Dream duo in a half. The pair finished with 62 of the Dream's 91 points.
Reese's sixth point of the night, her first 3-pointer of the season, marked the 1,000th point of her WNBA career.
Reese earned her fifth double-double of the season.
Following her fourth assist tonight, Reese has recorded 200 career assists.
Canada her had second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 assists.
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS
Rhyne Howard: 36 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Allisha Gray: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Angel Reese: 12 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists
Jordin Canada: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals
Naz Hillmon: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026
- Sun Fall to Dream in Lopsided Fourth Quarter, 91-75 - Connecticut Sun
- Howard's 36 Leads Dream to a Win over Connecticut - Atlanta Dream
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 91, Connecticut Sun 75 - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Lose to Mystics, 72-90 - Chicago Sky
- Dallas Wings Release Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu - Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces and Public Education Foundation to Champion Clark County Students During 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup - Las Vegas Aces
- Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Toronto Tempo
- Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- The King Center Named as WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary for Atlanta Dream - Atlanta Dream
- WNBA ID Members to Receive 10 Free WNBA League Pass Games Through July 22 - WNBA
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (6.1.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Chicago Sky Back 'Girls in the Game' for 2026 Commissioner's Cup - Chicago Sky
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- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 91, Connecticut Sun 75
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