Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 91, Connecticut Sun 75

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five is now 6-1.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Connecticut Sun is now 35-34 overall and 22-12 at home.

The Dream's current 2026 season record is 6-2 following a season-high 16-point victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The Atlanta Dream had a season-high 14 three pointers made.

The Dream earned its first Commissioner's Cup win and in turn earned $3,000 for its charity recipient, The King Center.

Howard recorded a season-high 36 points, including a season-high 8 three pointers made.

Howard and Gray combined for 40 points in the first half, tying their own franchise record for most points by a Dream duo in a half. The pair finished with 62 of the Dream's 91 points.

Reese's sixth point of the night, her first 3-pointer of the season, marked the 1,000th point of her WNBA career.

Reese earned her fifth double-double of the season.

Following her fourth assist tonight, Reese has recorded 200 career assists.

Canada her had second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 assists.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Rhyne Howard: 36 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Allisha Gray: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

Angel Reese: 12 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists

Jordin Canada: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals

Naz Hillmon: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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