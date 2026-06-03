Sun Fall to Dream in Lopsided Fourth Quarter, 91-75

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Atlanta, GA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-9) fell to the Atlanta Dream (6-2), 91-75, Tuesday at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Aneesah Morrow recorded her eighth double-double in 11 games, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Saniya Rivers and Leila Lacan notched 11 apiece, with Lacan also handing out five assists. Olivia Nelson-Ododa was perfect from two-point range (3-of-3) and scored 10 points off the bench after aggregating Atlanta's offense through her 11 minutes.

Brittney Griner claimed the first points of the game, followed shortly by Rhyne Howard drilling a 25-foot three to get the Dream going. Angel Reese (five rebounds) and Morrow (six rebounds) anchored the glass for their respective teams early. Lacan paced Connecticut's offense in the opening frame with six points, scoring from beyond the arc, the field and the free-throw line. Connecticut found success at the line in the first quarter, shooting 8-for-13 compared to Atlanta's 3-for-5. However, the Dream caught fire from deep, hitting 5-of-10 from distance. Howard lead the surge with three first-quarter triples en route to 11 points. Despite Atlanta's hot shooting, the Sun edged ahead 25-24 after a late sequence in which Nell Angloma stole a defensive rebound from Naz Hillmon off a free throw and got it to Nelson-Ododa, who put up a floater with 25 seconds remaining.

Atlanta regained a narrow lead early in the second quarter, fueled by defensive intensity. Jordin Canada recorded a block, while Madina Okot and Howard each came up with steals. Kennedy Burke answered with a block of her own to halt Atlanta's momentum. Griner later set up Rivers for a floater to get her on the board. The Dream took their largest lead of the first half, a six-point advantage, after Howard connected on her fourth three-pointer. Connecticut responded behind contributions from Griner, Rivers and Morrow. Back-to-back threes from Morrow and Rivers cut the deficit to one, with Morrow reaching double-figures before halftime with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Connecticut opened the second half with energy, as Rivers and Miller sparked a quick six-point run while Morrow and Griner anchored the defense. Morrow secured her ninth and 10th rebounds within the first 90 seconds to complete her double-double. The Sun held Atlanta scoreless for the first two and a half minutes until Canada found Reese for the Dream's first basket of the half. After Rivers gave Connecticut a five-point edge, Morrow and Griner each added blocks, and Lacan attacked the rim to maintain the lead. Nelson-Ododa continued her efficient night, while Angloma contributed with a layup as the Sun built a 14-6 run. Howard halted the surge with her sixth three-pointer of the game. Defensive hustle from Angloma and Nelson-Ododa kept Connecticut competitive, but Atlanta closed the gap. Reese knocked down a 23-foot three to bring the Dream within one in the final minute. A late Sun turnover gave Atlanta possession, and the Dream capitalized, taking a three-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams opened the final frame cold, but Atlanta broke through with a free throw from Reese and a basket from Allisha Gray. The Dream then pulled away with a 7-0 run before Lacan came up with a steal and found Morrow, who earned a trip to the line for Connecticut's first fourth-quarter points nearly six minutes in. Morrow later connected from beyond the arc to reach the 20-point mark with two minutes remaining, but the Sun were held to just 10 points in the quarter while Atlanta scored 23 to seal the win.

Connecticut's bench outscored Atlanta's reserves, 18-0, but the Dream dominated in second-chance points (15-3). The Sun also held the edge in blocks, 5-1, with three coming in the third quarter-two of them from Griner.

Game Notes:

Rhyne Howard went 8-of-19 from three, making and attempting more three-pointers than the entirety of the Sun throughout the game (4-of-17).

The Sun had 13 free throw attempts in the first quarter while the Dream only had five.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 75 25 24 16 10 Morrow - 20 Morrow - 13 Lacan - 5

ATL 91 24 26 18 23 Howard - 36 Reese - 13 Canada - 10

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun travel to Chicago to take on the Sky on Friday, 6/5 at 6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET at United Center.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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