Chicago Sky Back 'Girls in the Game' for 2026 Commissioner's Cup

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







Building Confidence Through Basketball

Girls in the Game serves thousands of girls across Chicago each year through programs centered around sports, leadership, and mental wellness. Many participants come from communities where access to athletics and extracurricular activities can be limited, particularly for girls.

Per the organization's 2025 impact report, Girls in the Game served over 3000 girls in Chicagoland through camps, clinics, after school sessions and partner-backed activations, with basketball as one of its many tools for confidence-building through movement and play.

"At Girls in the Game we focus on play, fundamentals, and interactive games that make basketball approachable and enjoyable, so girls may find a newfound love for it," Morgan affirmed.

"For a lot of girls in our program, basketball is new to them or if they have played, it's been limited. We start with the basics to help girls feel successful early on, which builds their confidence and encourages them to keep participating," she elaborated. "As they grow more comfortable, we're able to dive deeper into skills and see how communication, leadership, and teamwork is learned through basketball. That'swhen we see girls' confidence grow, and it keeps them coming back"

Creating Access Where It is Needed Most

While Girls in the Game has reached over 40 schools and notched nearly $2 million dollars in "support and revenue"- $1,905,091to be exact- Morgan also emphasized that there is still more work to be done "to level the playing field". For young ballers, this could mean exposure to both healthy competition and mentorship opportunities.

"Most people know the benefits of girls playing sports and how those benefits translate into life skills as adults but if girls aren't given the opportunity they miss out on all of those great benefits" Morgan explained, and later added, "We prioritize reaching girls who need our programs the most-namely girls who don't have access to other sports and leadership programs [in their communities] ... ."

As the Sky continue to bring visibility to women's basketball on one of the sport's biggest stages, Girls in the Game hopes that excitement surrounding the Commissioner's Cup can inspire lasting impact throughout Chicago communities.

The organization's mission remains simple: provide every girl with an opportunity to step onto the court, discover her confidence, and see a future for herself in the game. Because, who knows, perhaps she'll be tying up her laces at Wintrust Arena someday.







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