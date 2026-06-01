Sky Falls to Minnesota

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx 79-58, as the two teams faced off in their final meeting of the season at Wintrust Arena on Friday, May 29.

Despite being questionable with an illness, Kamilla Cardoso rallied and led the Sky as she tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 12 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in Friday's game. Eight of her 13 rebounds were recorded in just the first half. Cardoso's defensive effort and 4-for-4 line at the charity stripe helped the Sky fight in the first half.

Veteran guard Skylar Diggins kept the Sky in fighting distance as she collected 12 points, alongside five rebounds and three assists.

Coming off the bench, rookie Sydney Taylor and veteran Rachel Banham made their presence known. Taylor, following her career-high performance against the Toronto Tempo, secured seven points and dished out a new career high of four assists in 20 minutes. Minnesota native Banham led the team with a season-high seven rebounds. The Sky's bench proved pivotal as they outscored the Lynx's bench 19-9.

The Sky accumulated a 14-6 run toward the latter part of the second quarter, entering the second half of the game with just a three-point deficit. However, the Lynx came in hot in the third quarter as they worked to get inside, securing 31 of their 79 points in the third quarter and opening on a 17-2 run.The 32 combined total turnovers by both teams resulted in an ultimate battle of ball control and working through congestion.

Both teams struggled from beyond the arc tonight. Chicago shot 17.0% from three-point range, while Minnesota made eight of its 28 attempts, connecting on a 29.0% clip from deep. Six of those three-pointers came from Nia Coffey, who led her team with 20 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

Alongside Coffey, four of the five Lynx starters scored in double figures in tonight's match. Rookie Olivia Miles logged 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Former Sky guard Courtney Williams put up 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. To seal the deal, two-time All-Star Natasha Howard, who was a strong force in the Lynx's prior win over the Sky, registered 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

There is still plenty of opportunities for the Sky to climb the standings. On Tuesday, June 2, it's back on the road for the Sky, as they match up against the Washington Mystics, kicking off the 2026 Commissioner's Cup.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2026

Sky Falls to Minnesota - Chicago Sky

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