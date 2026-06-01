Sky Kick off Commissioner's Cup Play against Mystics

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky are looking to get back into the win column on Tuesday when they travel to Washington to take on the Mystics in their first of three matchups this year. The game is also the first of a six-game Commissioner's Cup slate. Read more about the Commissioner's Cup here.

Last season, the Mystics won the series three games to one, but the two teams made major moves during the offseason, leading to a new look for both rosters.

The Sky had a splashy offseason, adding former Mystics guard Natasha Cloud alongside stars in Skylar Diggins and Rickea Jackson while drafting standout rookie Gabriela Jaquez. The Mystics, meanwhile, continued their youth movement and saw Georgia Amoore return from injury while drafting UCLA big Lauren Betts.

The Sky are still navigating numerous injuries, but their players have continued to prove that they can step up when necessary.

First-year guard Sydney Taylor is making an immediate impact on the court, averaging 9.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. In her first few games in a Sky jersey, she is proving to be fearless when driving to the basket and challenging bigger defenders.

In addition to Washington's new faces, the Mystics return Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin in the frontcourt, as well as guard Sonia Citron, who all combine for 49.8 points per game.

The Mystics enter the matchup with a 3-4 record sitting at 11th in league standings, one spot above Chicago at 3-5.

What to Watch: The Battle of the Bigs

Both teams benefit greatly from strong frontcourts.

In the Sky's last game against the Lynx, Kamilla Cardoso logged 12 points and 13 rebounds, leading to multiple second-chance opportunities for Chicago and a taxing defensive assignment for Minnesota.

For Washington, fourth year veteran Shakira Austin averages 17.1 points and 8.7 rebounds this season. Her ability to box out on the defensive end is a key part of the Mystics' success.

The battle between Cardoso and Austin could be a deciding factor in which team is stronger in the paint and comes out with the win.

The Sky and the Mystics tip off Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be available to watch on The U.







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