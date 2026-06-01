Washington Mystics Select Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation As 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Beneficiary

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics have selected Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation as the team's 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup beneficiary, the team announced today.

The Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation was selected in connection with the Mystics' new District of Change Rebel Edition uniform. The jerseys pay tribute to Washington, D.C.'s, U Street and its Black Broadway era (1920s-1950s), in particular the women entrepreneurs and entertainers, including Ben's Chili Bowl founder Virginia Ali, who sustained the corridor through times of adversity.

"We are deeply honored that the Washington Mystics have chosen the Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation as their WNBA Commissioner's Cup beneficiary," stated Mrs. Ali. "At Ben's, community has always been at the heart of everything we do. We truly appreciate the Mystics' commitment to giving back and creating meaningful impact across Washington, D.C. and beyond. We're thankful for this partnership and look forward to cheering on the Mystics throughout the tournament while working together to support and uplift our community."

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup, presented by Coinbase, is an annual in-season competition featuring a 36-game schedule from June 1-17. For each Cup game Washington wins, Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation will receive a $3,000 donation. The foundation will also receive a $1,000 contribution for each loss.

In addition to any funds earned through Commissioner's Cup play, the Mystics

plan to donate an additional $10,000 directly to Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation. The team from each conference with the best record in Commissioner's Cup games will advance to compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game.

2026 Mystics Commissioner's Cup home games:

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Chicago Sky

Monday, June 8 vs. Indiana Fever

Friday, June 12 vs. Toronto Tempo

2026 Mystics Commissioner's Cup away games:

Saturday, June 6 at Atlanta Dream

Sunday, June 14 at New York Liberty

Wednesday, June 17 at Connecticut Sun

"We are thrilled to continue a longstanding partnership with Ben's Chili Bowl and the Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation to support the Washington, D.C., community through this season's Commissioner's Cup," said Dana Campbell, Washington Mystics Vice President of Marketing. "It's also an honor to continue amplifying the narrative surrounding our Rebel Edition jersey and the historic legacy of the city."

The Mystics recognized Ali on Friday, May 29, when the team debuted its Nike Rebel Edition uniform on the court. Ali was presented with a Rebel jersey recognizing the importance of her legacy and the legacy of Ben's Chili Bowl as a D.C. institution. (Picture attached)

WASHINGTON MYSTICS x BEN'S CHILI BOWL FOUNDATION

Started in 1958, Ben's Chili Bowl is more than a restaurant - it's a cornerstone of Washington, D.C.'s, community and culture. This local institution, and its founding matriarch Virginia Ali, has been at the forefront of powerful change moments in the Nation's Capital. From donating food to the March on Washington to greeting presidents and civil rights activists, Ben's has always been a place for community. The Mystics' partnership with the Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation continues Ben and Virginia Ali's legacy of community service and giving back to the D.C. community.

Additional information on the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase is available at https://www.wnba.com/commissioners-cup/2026.







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