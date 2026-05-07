Washington Mystics Sign Alicia Flórez to Developmental Contract
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today that the team has signed guard Alicia Flórez to a developmental contract.
A native of León, Spain, Flórez stands 5-foot-9 and most recently played for Ensino Lugo's 2025-26 campaign in Spain's Liga Femenina Endesa (LF-Endesa). She averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 32 showings. Flórez was part of Valencia Basket Club during the 2024-25 season, competing in LF Endesa and EuroLeague Women play. With Valencia, she helped the club to a fourth-place finish at the EuroLeague Final Six. During the 2024-25 season, Flórez also appeared in 15 games for La Corda de Paterna NB in Spain's LF Challenge league, averaging 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.
Flórez has also represented Spain in international competition, including at the FIBA U23 3x3 World Cup in September 2025, where Spain posted a 6-1 record and captured the bronze medal.
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