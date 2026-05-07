Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Tempo today announced their Opening Day roster for the 2026 WNBA season.

The roster is listed below:

No. Name Po. Height (ft) DOB Exp. Prev. Country

1 Kiki Rice G 5'11 2004-01-14 R UCLA USA

2 Laura Juškaitė W 6'4 1997-09-22 R -- Lithuania

3 Marina Mabrey G 6'1 1996-09-14 7 Notre Dame USA

7 Teonni Key F 6'4.5 2003-07-10 R Kentucky USA

8 Nyara Sabally F 6'5 2000-02-26 3 Oregon Germany

10 María Conde W 6'3 1997-01-14 R Florida State Spain

11 Kia Nurse G 6'0.5 1996-02-22 7 Connecticut Canada

12 Lexi Held G 5'9.5 1999-12-28 1 DePaul USA

14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6'5 1992-09-08 5 Southern California/Harvard United Kingdom

20 Brittney Sykes W 5'11 1994-02-07 9 Syracuse USA

21 Isabelle Harrison F 6'5 1993-09-27 8 Tennessee USA

22 Julie Allemand G 5'10.5 1996-07-07 3 -- Belgium

34 Mariella Fasoula* C 6'4.5 1997-09-02 R Vanderbilt Greece

*Developmental Contract

The Tempo's Opening Day roster features a blend of veteran leadership, international experience, and first-year talent as the club begins its inaugural WNBA season.

In a corresponding move, the team have waived Aaliyah Nye, Kitija Laska, and Nina Milic. The Tempo retain the rights to Maria Kliundikova, Adja Kane, Saffron Shiels, Charlisse Dunn, and Yvonne Ejim.

The team's Home Opener tips off on May 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. EST against the Washington Mystics at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

For more information, visit tempo.wnba.com.







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