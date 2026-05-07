Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Tempo today announced their Opening Day roster for the 2026 WNBA season.
The roster is listed below:
No. Name Po. Height (ft) DOB Exp. Prev. Country
1 Kiki Rice G 5'11 2004-01-14 R UCLA USA
2 Laura Juškaitė W 6'4 1997-09-22 R -- Lithuania
3 Marina Mabrey G 6'1 1996-09-14 7 Notre Dame USA
7 Teonni Key F 6'4.5 2003-07-10 R Kentucky USA
8 Nyara Sabally F 6'5 2000-02-26 3 Oregon Germany
10 María Conde W 6'3 1997-01-14 R Florida State Spain
11 Kia Nurse G 6'0.5 1996-02-22 7 Connecticut Canada
12 Lexi Held G 5'9.5 1999-12-28 1 DePaul USA
14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6'5 1992-09-08 5 Southern California/Harvard United Kingdom
20 Brittney Sykes W 5'11 1994-02-07 9 Syracuse USA
21 Isabelle Harrison F 6'5 1993-09-27 8 Tennessee USA
22 Julie Allemand G 5'10.5 1996-07-07 3 -- Belgium
34 Mariella Fasoula* C 6'4.5 1997-09-02 R Vanderbilt Greece
*Developmental Contract
The Tempo's Opening Day roster features a blend of veteran leadership, international experience, and first-year talent as the club begins its inaugural WNBA season.
In a corresponding move, the team have waived Aaliyah Nye, Kitija Laska, and Nina Milic. The Tempo retain the rights to Maria Kliundikova, Adja Kane, Saffron Shiels, Charlisse Dunn, and Yvonne Ejim.
The team's Home Opener tips off on May 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. EST against the Washington Mystics at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.
For more information, visit tempo.wnba.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty (Game #1) - Connecticut Sun
- Storm Sets Roster for 2026 Season Opener - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2026 Roster - Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty Announce 2026 Roster - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Opening Day Roster - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Finalize 2026 Opening Day Roster - Dallas Wings
- WNBA Names Five New Referees to 2026 Officiating Staff - WNBA
- Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Shay Ciezki to Developmental Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Announce Series of Activations and Events Surrounding Opening Weekend - Golden State Valkyries
- Washington Mystics Sign Alicia Flórez to Developmental Contract - Washington Mystics
- RCA Returns Home to Indiana as New Partner of the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino - Portland Fire
- Chicago Sky Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Sign Maddy Westbeld, Aicha Coulibaly to Developmental Contracts - Chicago Sky
- USA Basketball Announces Women's National Team Assistant Coaches for 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Final 2026 Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- WNBA and Aws Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Fan Engagement, Innovation and Growth - WNBA
- Atlanta Dream Partners with Victory+ to Stream All Locally Broadcast Games for Free - Atlanta Dream
- Cotie McMahon Injury Update - Washington Mystics
- New York Liberty Welcome Fans Back to Barclays Center to Tip off 2026 WNBA Season, Celebrating Historic 30th Season - New York Liberty
- Tempo Announce Launch of Tempo Basketball Foundation - Toronto Tempo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Tempo Stories
- Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster
- Tempo Announce Launch of Tempo Basketball Foundation
- Toronto Tempo Sign Yvonne Ejim to Training Camp Contract
- Toronto Tempo Sign Mariella Fasoula to Developmental Contract
- Toronto Tempo Games to Air Nationally Across Canada Under Historic New WNBA Media Rights Deal with Bell Media