Sky Open Season on Road against Portland, First-Ever Matchup Between Teams
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
The Chicago Sky open the 2026 season on the road against the expansion Portland Fire at 6 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT. The game will be available locally on the Sky's exclusive broadcasting partner, The U, and is available on NBA TV.
The Sky feature a new-look roster that features a team with these collective accolades:
Four-time WNBA Champions (Cloud, Stevens, Vandersloot 2x)
11-time All-WNBA (Diggins 6x, Vandersloot 5x)
12-time All-Stars (Diggins 7x, Vandersloot 5x)
Two Most Improved Players (Carrington, Diggins)
Four All-Defensive Team selections (Carrington, Cloud 3x)
Five All-Rookie selections (Cardoso, Diggins, Jackson, Stevens, Vandersloot)
Eight assist champions (Cloud, Vandersloot 7x)
In the Sky's two preseason games, the team's offense looked strong. In the opener against Phoenix in South Dakota, the Sky raced out to 104 points while shooting a 51/38/79 line. In the second game, the Sky connected on 8 of 21 three-pointers (38.1%).
After reshaping the roster, the Sky have a deep lineup, even with the number of injuries the team is dealing with right now. In the preseason, Chicago started Skylar Diggins, Jacy Sheldon, Rickea Jackson and Kamilla Cardoso alongside development player Aicha Coulibaly.
That was with all of Elizabeth Williams, Courtney Vandersloot, Maddy Westbeld, Azurá Stevens and DiJonai Carrington missing at least one preseason game and Natasha Cloud not yet signed. Those players have a collective four WNBA championships and 55.9 combined 2025 points per game between them.
Look for Chicago to continue its rhythm and increase three-point output in the opener against Portland. The Sky's new guards and Banham (four players) shot a combined 36.6% from three on 17.4 combined attempts. Add in Gabriela Jaquez (39.0% from three on 3.2 attempts in senior season) and Sydney Taylor (33.3% on nine attempts in preseason) and you have a team that could get hot from deep early on.
Cloud and Diggins provide on-ball reps that will help the Sky's shooters remain off the ball. Banham showcased what she can do in an off-ball role compared to 2025 in the preseason opener, going 3 for 3 in quick succession in the second quarter of that game. Banham is elite off screens and has a quick trigger that can help the Sky get out early.
There are a number of storylines to watch for the Sky as the season gets going. One that Sky fans will want to closely watch out for is how the presence of decorated and all-time veterans like Diggins can help the Sky's young players reach new heights. Look for Jackson, Cardoso and Sheldon to improve on impressive young careers.
Like all expansion teams, Portland is a relatively unknown commodity. Like the Sky, they played two preseason games. They saw a balanced scoring effort in their first outing, with Luisa Geiselsöder leading the team with 15 points, Sarah Ashlee Barker adding 14 and Carla Leite notching 12.
In the second game, rookies Nyadiew Puoch and Serah Williams each added 12, while Leite tallied 11 points.
Starting with Leite, she began her career last year with another expansion team, Golden State, and made a case for an All-Rookie nod. She averaged 7.2 points and 2.0 assists and helped the Valkyries make the playoffs in their first season. She'll look to double down on those efforts beginning with the matchup against the Sky.
The Fire employ a trio of players who helped Washington remain a feisty young team over the last two years in Emily Engstler, Karlie Samuelson and Sug Sutton. Engstler is a 6-1 forward who is a year removed from shooting 47.4% from three while Samuelson is also a year removed from connecting on 39.8% of her threes and starting in 19 games. Sutton has an elite on-ball presence that will help Portland force turnovers.
2025 first-round pick Barker showed what she can do in the preseason opener, and demonstrated that she is a true three-level scorer in college. After a year learning from the likes of Kelsey Plum and Jackson herself, she'll be a player to potentially watch out for.
The Fire also drafted Bridget Carleton, who boasts elite defensive numbers and is a career 39.1% shooter from deep.
These are two teams with something to prove on Saturday, leading to what will be an entertaining first game for the Sky and Fire inside Moda Center.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026
- Sky Open Season on Road against Portland, First-Ever Matchup Between Teams - Chicago Sky
- Natalie Nakase Named USA Basketball Assistant Coach for 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup - Golden State Valkyries
- Phoenix Mercury Set 2026 Roster - Phoenix Mercury
- Mystics Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster - Washington Mystics
- Valkyries 2026 Roster Preview - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty (Game #1) - Connecticut Sun
- Storm Sets Roster for 2026 Season Opener - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2026 Roster - Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty Announce 2026 Roster - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Opening Day Roster - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Finalize 2026 Opening Day Roster - Dallas Wings
- WNBA Names Five New Referees to 2026 Officiating Staff - WNBA
- Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Shay Ciezki to Developmental Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Announce Series of Activations and Events Surrounding Opening Weekend - Golden State Valkyries
- Washington Mystics Sign Alicia Flórez to Developmental Contract - Washington Mystics
- RCA Returns Home to Indiana as New Partner of the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino - Portland Fire
- Chicago Sky Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Sign Maddy Westbeld, Aicha Coulibaly to Developmental Contracts - Chicago Sky
- USA Basketball Announces Women's National Team Assistant Coaches for 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Final 2026 Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- WNBA and Aws Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Fan Engagement, Innovation and Growth - WNBA
- Atlanta Dream Partners with Victory+ to Stream All Locally Broadcast Games for Free - Atlanta Dream
- Cotie McMahon Injury Update - Washington Mystics
- New York Liberty Welcome Fans Back to Barclays Center to Tip off 2026 WNBA Season, Celebrating Historic 30th Season - New York Liberty
- Tempo Announce Launch of Tempo Basketball Foundation - Toronto Tempo
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- Chicago Sky Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster
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