WNBA Names Five New Referees to 2026 Officiating Staff

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - NBA G League referees Ryan "RJ" Johnson, Ken Jones, Leah Lanie, Genesis Perrymond and Josh Reed have been named WNBA staff officials for the 2026 season, the league announced today through Albert Sanders, Executive Vice President, Head of Referee Operations.

In addition, longtime WNBA official Eric Brewton has joined the NBA Referee Operations team as a WNBA Referee Performance and Development Advisor, a newly created position. In that role, Brewton will support the growth of the WNBA's game officials by providing developmental and evaluative performance feedback to the league's referees.

"Eric brings a strong track record of officiating excellence to his new role," said Sanders. "His extensive experience, proficiency, and his passion for the game will have a meaningful impact in the continued development of WNBA officials."

"Congratulations to RJ, Ken, Leah, Genesis and Josh on their advancement to the WNBA staff," said Sanders. "All five officials have worked tirelessly to reach this moment in their career, and they will only continue to hone their talents as they join the WNBA officiating staff."

The addition of Johnson, Jones, Lanie, Perrymond, and Reed - each of whom has experience in the NBA G League - brings the roster of WNBA officials to 34 for the 2026 season. The NBA G League serves as the primary developmental and training pipeline for officials. Through their work in the G League, officials receive extensive on-court experience and complementary learning in preparation for refereeing at the highest levels.

Johnson has officiated in the NBA G League for four seasons, which included G League Playoffs assignments. In addition, he has refereed games in the Basketball Africa League. An accredited FIBA referee, Johnson served as an official at the 2024 FIBA U18 AMERICUP and in a 2024 Women's Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying tournament.

Jones has seven seasons of experience in the NBA G League, including G League Playoff games each season since 2022. Jones' resume also includes officiating in the 2025 Basketball Africa League Finals.

Lanie's four seasons of experience as a NBA G League official also includes G League Playoff assignments. In addition, she has officiated in the Basketball Africa League and officiated NCAA Women's Basketball, including the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Perrymond has experience as a referee across two seasons in the NBA G League. In addition, she has officiated in the Basketball Africa League and officiates NCAA Women's Basketball.

Reed has officiated three seasons in the NBA G League and has received assignments in the G League Playoffs during that time. He also has officiated NCAA Division I Men's Basketball games since 2024.

Brewton, a WNBA game official for 25 seasons, officiated in 103 playoff games, including 28 WNBA Finals assignments.

The WNBA's 30th regular season will tip off on Friday, May 8. WNBA Tip-Off 2026 presented by CarMax begins with three games on ION, highlighted by the inaugural game for the Toronto Tempo, which hosts the Washington Mystics (7:30 p.m. ET). A ction continues Saturday with an ABC doubleheader broadcast featuring the Dallas Wings visiting the Indiana Fever (1 p.m. ET) and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury in a rematch of the 2025 Finals (3:30 p.m. ET).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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