Chicago Sky Sign Maddy Westbeld, Aicha Coulibaly to Developmental Contracts
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they signed Maddy Westbeld and Aicha Coulibaly to developmental contracts.
Both players were selected in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Sky. Westbeld appeared in 26 games in her rookie season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39.5% from three in just 13.6 minutes.
She had her best career game for the Sky in last year's regular-season finale. Westbeld notched 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists against New York, knocking down 8 of 12 shots overall and 5 of 6 three-point attempts.
Coulibaly joined the Sky ahead of the 2026 season and started in both of Chicago's preseason games. In just 30 minutes combined, she totaled nine points, three rebounds, three steals and three blocks. In the preseason opener against Phoenix, she made it to the free-throw line five times, knocking down all of her attempts.
Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.
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