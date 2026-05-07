New York Liberty Announce 2026 Roster
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - Today, the New York Liberty finalized its roster for the 2026 regular season following the conclusion of the team's training camp:
# PLAYER POS HT DOB EXP FROM
9 Rebecca Allen G-F 6-2 NOV. 6, 1992 10 AUSTRALIA
18 Pauline Astier G 5-11 FEB 15, 2002 R FRANCE
14 Raquel Carrera * F-C 6-3 OCT 31, 2001 R SPAIN
4 Marine Fauthoux (DEV) G 5-9 JAN. 23, 2001 R FRANCE
13 Leonie Fiebich * F 6-4 JAN 10, 2000 2 GERMANY
7 Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 JUL. 9, 1990 3 UCLA/USA
21 Han Xu C 6-11 OCT. 31, 1999 3 CHINA
20 Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 DEC. 6, 1997 6 OREGON/USA
23 Marine Johannès G 5-10 JAN. 21, 1995 4 FRANCE
35 Jonquel Jones C 6-6 JAN 5, 1994 9 GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
44 Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G-F 6-0 OCT. 29, 1993 9 RUTGERS/USA
0 Satou Sabally F 6-4 APR. 25, 1998 6 OREGON/USA
30 Breanna Stewart F 6-4 AUG. 27, 1994 9 CONNECTICUT/USA
*Denotes late arrival
(DEV) Denotes Developmental Player
Players from seven different countries are represented on the Liberty's 2026 roster, including Australia, the Bahamas, China, France, Germany, Spain, and USA. The roster features six returners from the Liberty's 2025 team, along with three other players who have played with New York in previous seasons.
Forward Leonie Fiebich and forward/center Raquel Carrera will arrive to New York upon the conclusion of their current season with Valencia Basket in Spain.
The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty (Game #1) - Connecticut Sun
- Storm Sets Roster for 2026 Season Opener - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2026 Roster - Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty Announce 2026 Roster - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Opening Day Roster - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Finalize 2026 Opening Day Roster - Dallas Wings
- WNBA Names Five New Referees to 2026 Officiating Staff - WNBA
- Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Shay Ciezki to Developmental Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Announce Series of Activations and Events Surrounding Opening Weekend - Golden State Valkyries
- Washington Mystics Sign Alicia Flórez to Developmental Contract - Washington Mystics
- RCA Returns Home to Indiana as New Partner of the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino - Portland Fire
- Chicago Sky Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Sign Maddy Westbeld, Aicha Coulibaly to Developmental Contracts - Chicago Sky
- USA Basketball Announces Women's National Team Assistant Coaches for 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Final 2026 Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- WNBA and Aws Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Fan Engagement, Innovation and Growth - WNBA
- Atlanta Dream Partners with Victory+ to Stream All Locally Broadcast Games for Free - Atlanta Dream
- Cotie McMahon Injury Update - Washington Mystics
- New York Liberty Welcome Fans Back to Barclays Center to Tip off 2026 WNBA Season, Celebrating Historic 30th Season - New York Liberty
- Tempo Announce Launch of Tempo Basketball Foundation - Toronto Tempo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.