New York Liberty Announce 2026 Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - Today, the New York Liberty finalized its roster for the 2026 regular season following the conclusion of the team's training camp:

# PLAYER POS HT DOB EXP FROM

9 Rebecca Allen G-F 6-2 NOV. 6, 1992 10 AUSTRALIA

18 Pauline Astier G 5-11 FEB 15, 2002 R FRANCE

14 Raquel Carrera * F-C 6-3 OCT 31, 2001 R SPAIN

4 Marine Fauthoux (DEV) G 5-9 JAN. 23, 2001 R FRANCE

13 Leonie Fiebich * F 6-4 JAN 10, 2000 2 GERMANY

7 Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 JUL. 9, 1990 3 UCLA/USA

21 Han Xu C 6-11 OCT. 31, 1999 3 CHINA

20 Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 DEC. 6, 1997 6 OREGON/USA

23 Marine Johannès G 5-10 JAN. 21, 1995 4 FRANCE

35 Jonquel Jones C 6-6 JAN 5, 1994 9 GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS

44 Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G-F 6-0 OCT. 29, 1993 9 RUTGERS/USA

0 Satou Sabally F 6-4 APR. 25, 1998 6 OREGON/USA

30 Breanna Stewart F 6-4 AUG. 27, 1994 9 CONNECTICUT/USA

*Denotes late arrival

(DEV) Denotes Developmental Player

Players from seven different countries are represented on the Liberty's 2026 roster, including Australia, the Bahamas, China, France, Germany, Spain, and USA. The roster features six returners from the Liberty's 2025 team, along with three other players who have played with New York in previous seasons.

Forward Leonie Fiebich and forward/center Raquel Carrera will arrive to New York upon the conclusion of their current season with Valencia Basket in Spain.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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