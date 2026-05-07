Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced a partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino, making it the exclusive casino of the Portland Fire and a Community Game Changer Partner.

The Fire and Spirit Mountain Casino share a commitment to the Portland community and the continued rise of women's sports. United by a belief in creating inclusive, welcoming spaces that bring people together on and off the court, the partnership reflects a modern vision of sports and entertainment.

"Spirit Mountain Casino shares our commitment to delivering memorable, inclusive fan experiences," said Portland Fire Interim President Clare Hamill. "This partnership allows us to create new, engaging moments for fans and elevate the overall game day atmosphere throughout the season."

As part of the partnership, fans can look forward to a game night experience presented by Spirit Mountain Casino that brings its signature blend of world-class entertainment and hospitality to life. The casino will also activate within each Fire home contest the Spirit Mountain Casino Buzzer Beater, celebrating the big moments.

"Our commitment to the well-being of the community is at the heart of everything we do, so we're thrilled to partner with an organization that shares that same community-first mindset," said Spirit Mountain Casino CEO, Camille Mercier. "The Fire are shaping the future of women's sports, and we're proud to bring our passion for entertainment and hospitality to create meaningful experiences that resonate with fans across the region."

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.