Valkyries 2026 Roster Preview

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries enter the 2026 season with a roster featuring multiple All-Stars and multiple WNBA champions, adding one of each this offseason. Read below for a breakdown of each player heading into the season.

Veronica Burton

Year 5

Position: Guard

Major accolade: 2025 Most Improved Player

Compelling Note: Burton was the only WNBA player to lead her team in total points (525), rebounds (192), assists (265), steals (50) and blocks (27) last season.

Gabby Williams

Year 8

Position: Forward

Major accolades: 2025 All-Star, All-Defensive First Team and Steals Champion

Compelling Note: Williams' 99 steals in 2025 were by far the most in the league that season, 30 more than the next closest player. Williams is tied for the second-most steals in a season in WNBA history, only trailing Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon's 100 steals in 1998.

Kayla Thornton

Year 11

Position: Forward

Major accolade: 2025 All-Star

Compelling Note: Thornton scored the first regular-season basket in franchise history, became the first Valkyrie to win a Player of the Week and became their first-ever All-Star. She is the first WNBA player to be named an All-Star since 2019.

Janelle Salaün

Year 2

Position: Forward

Major accolade: All-Rookie Team

Compelling Note: Salaün leads the Valkyries in career 3-pointers (63) and is second in total points (407). She ranked fourth among WNBA rookies in scoring (11.3 PPG) and third in rebounding (5.1 RPG).

Tiffany Hayes

Year 14

Position: Guard

Major accolades: 1x All-Star, All-WNBA, All-Defensive Team and Sixth Player of the Year

Compelling Note: Hayes moved to 31st on the WNBA's all-time scoring list this past season (4,296 career points) and averaged double-digit points for her 11th season (11.7 PPG).

Cecilia Zandalasini

Year 5

Position: Forward

Major accolade: 2017 WNBA Champion

Compelling Note: Zandalasini ranked seventh in the league in 3-point percentage last season, shooting 40.7 percent on a career-high 4.8 attempts per game.

Iliana Rupert

Year 4

Position: Center

Major accolade: 2022 WNBA Champion

Compelling Note: Rupert ranked second in the WNBA in 3-point percentage last season (44.2 3PT%) and was the only Valkyrie to make at least two 3-pointers per game (2.2 3PM).

Kaila Charles

Year 6

Position: Guard/Forward

Compelling Note: Charles averaged a career-best 7.4 in 18 games with the Valkyries last season.

Kiah Stokes

Year 11

Position: Center

Major accolade: 3x WNBA Champion, 1x All-Defense

Compelling Note: Only one active WNBA player has more championships than Stokes won with the Las Vegas Aces and it's her former teammate Chelsey Gray, who also won with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016.

Justė Jocytė

Year 1

Position: Guard/Forward

Compelling Note: Jocytė was the Valkyries' first-ever draft pick, selected fifth overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Jocytė spent the 2025 season playing in the EuroLeague overseas.

Kaitlyn Chen

Year 2

Position: Guard

Compelling Note: Chen became the first player of Taiwanese descent to play in the WNBA, playing 24 games in her rookie season. Chen played a team-high 29 minutes in the team's lone preseason game, scoring 11 points and dishing out three assists.

Laeticia Amihere

Year 2

Position: Forward

Compelling Note: Amihere averaged a career-high 5.4 points over 29 games in her third WNBA season, increasing her efficiency to career-best levels across the board.

Miela Sowah

Year 1

Position: Guard

Compelling Note: Sowah recently helped the Townsville Fire win the 2026 WNBL title. Then, Sowah thrived in the preseason, tying Veronica Burton for a team-high 14 points, making all four of her 3-point attempts and shooting 5-for-6 overall from the field.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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