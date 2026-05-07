RCA Returns Home to Indiana as New Partner of the Indiana Fever
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and RCA today announced a new partnership, marking RCA's first partnership with a WNBA team and its first investment in women's professional sports.
The partnership brings together two iconic brands with deep ties to Indiana and a shared commitment to innovation, entertainment and connecting with fans across generations. For RCA, the partnership represents a return home to Indiana, where the company has longstanding roots dating back decades through manufacturing operations, the former RCA Dome and involvement in IndyCar racing.
"We're proud to welcome RCA to the Fever family at such an exciting time for our franchise and for women's sports overall," said Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of the Indiana Fever Amber Cox. "The company's history in Indiana makes this partnership especially meaningful, and we look forward to working together to connect with fans in new and engaging ways."
"This partnership with the Indiana Fever is especially meaningful for RCA, given our deep history in the state of Indiana," said President of RCA Tony Bozzini. "From manufacturing televisions and radios in Indiana for decades, to our presence in iconic venues like the RCA Dome and our involvement in IndyCar racing, this state has always been central to our story. As the WNBA continues its rapid growth, we're excited to support the rise of the Fever and connect with a new generation of fans in a meaningful way."
Additional details surrounding the partnership, including fan activations and collaborative initiatives, will be announced throughout the season.
As the Indiana Fever prepare to tip off the regular season against the Dallas Wings on Saturday, May 9, fans can secure their seats now by visiting feverbasketball.com/tickets.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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