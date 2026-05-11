Bree Hall Returns to Indiana Fever on Player Development Contract

Published on May 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed guard Bree Hall to the team's final Player Development roster spot, it was announced today. Hall returns to Indiana, who drafted her No. 20 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, after signing a hardship contact for the team last season.

In her first year in the WNBA, Hall made her professional debut under the Golden State Valkyries before returning to the Fever on a hardship contact on Sept. 4, 2025, to help the team during its 2025 end-of-year run. Hall made five total appearances for Indiana, with four coming in postseason play.

A two-time NCAA national champion, Hall becomes the fourth University of South Carolina product on the Fever roster.

She will wear No. 23 for the Fever.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 11, 2026

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