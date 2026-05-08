Fever Tip off Regular Season vs Wings

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The wait is over. The Indiana Fever officially tip off the 2026 regular season on Saturday at home against the Dallas Wings in a matchup that features the last four No. 1 picks in the WNBA Draft.

The Fever enter the season with legitimate title aspirations after making it Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals last season despite being riddled with injuries. The Fever are healthier now, with All-Star guard Caitlin Clark and sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham back after season-ending injuries last season. They join a returning core that includes All-Star center Aliyah Boston, MVP finalist Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull.

The Fever adding a number of veterans in free agency, including forwards Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen, as well as guards Ty Harris and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. They drafted guard Raven Johnson out of South Carolina with the 10th overall pick and she impressed in the preseason, tallying 14 assists and seven steals over three games.

The Wings had the first overall pick in the 2026 draft and took Azzi Fudd out of UConn. Fudd will join her former Huskies teammate and reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers in a backcourt that also features four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale.

After missing the playoffs the last two seasons, the Wings are hoping to return to the postseason this year under first-year head coach Jose Fernandez. Fernandez made the jump to the WNBA after 25 years as the head coach at South Florida, where he led the Bulls to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.

This is a marquee matchup for the WNBA as it tips off its 30th season. It features the last four No. 1 picks in Boston, Clark, Bueckers, and Fudd, the last three Rookie of the Year winners (Boston, Clark, and Bueckers), and the two more All-Star guards who are two of the league's top scorers (Mitchell and Ogunbowale).

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 1:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information TV: ABC - Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Radio: 93.1 WIBC - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (0-0)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Dallas Wings (0-0)

Guard - Paige Bueckers Guard - Arike Ogunbowale Guard - Azzi Fudd Forward - Alanna Smith Forward - Jessica Shepard







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 8, 2026

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