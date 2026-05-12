Fever Head to L.A. for First Road Game of 2026 Season

Published on May 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever return to action on Wednesday as they travel to Los Angeles in pursuit of their first win of the season. Indiana carries fresh motivation out west following a close loss to the Dallas Wings in the home opener on Saturday, 107-104.

The Fever continue to navigate injuries to Lexie Hull and Monique Billings. Hull participated in Saturday's contest, but was on a minutes restriction as she rejoined the lineup. Billings was out, and continues to rehab an ankle injury she suffered in Indiana's preseason finale against Nigeria.

Despite the injury hiccups early in the season, Indiana scored 104 points against the Wings. The Fever offense was humming with the return of Caitlin Clark and her subsequent pairing with Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. The trio of stars contributed 73 points to Indiana's total, and looks to be a problem for opponent defenses.

Kelsey Plum led the Sparks offense in their home opener against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday as she scored a game-high 27 points. Nneka Ogwumike recorded a double-double in her first game back with Los Angeles, where she spent the first 12 years of her career, notching 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Sparks fell to the Aces, 105-78.

Both teams struggled on the defensive side of the ball in their respective home openers. The Fever - who have emphasized defense throughout training camp - will look to tighten up their defense as they seek a win in Los Angeles.

The Fever will return to Indianapolis on Friday, May 15, following their clash with the Sparks to host the Washington Mystics in the first game of a four-game homestand.

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Crypto.com Arena | 10:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information TV: USA Network Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (0-1)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Sophie Cunningham Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Los Angeles Sparks (0-1)

Guard - Kelsey Plum Guard - Ariel Atkins Forward - Rae Burrell Forward - Nneka Ogwumike Center - Dearica Hamby







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 12, 2026

Fever Head to L.A. for First Road Game of 2026 Season - Indiana Fever

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