Game Preview: Fever Tip off Homestand on Friday vs Mystics

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Friday, May 15, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information TV: ION - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.1 WIBC - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (1-1)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Sophie Cunningham Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Washington Mystics (1-1)

Guard - Georgia Amoore Guard - Sonia Citron Forward - Cassandra Prosper Forward - Kiki Iriafen Center - Shakira Austin

GAME PREVIEW:

After picking up their first win of the season on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the Fever return to Indianapolis to tip off a four-game homestand on Sunday against Washington.

The Fever showed plenty of improvement on the defensive end from game one to game two. They allowed 60 points in the first half and 107 total in their season-opening loss to Dallas, but limited the Sparks to just 78 total points on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark had a team-high 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting and nine assists in the victory, while fellow All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Sophie Cunningham added 12 points and seven rebounds. Veteran forward Monique Billings made her Fever debut, tallying nine points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes.

The Mystics have been off since Sunday, when they lost in overtime to New York. Washington won its season opener last Friday in Toronto.

Two second-year players have led the way for the Mystics early this season. Guard Sonia Citron and forward Kiki Iriafen were the third and fourth picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft and both were All-Stars as rookies. Citron is averaging 21.5 points over the first two games, while Iriafen is averaging 16 points and 14 rebounds.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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