Sky Pursuing First 3-0 Start in 12 Years against Mercury

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky are in pursuit of their first 3-0 start since the 2014 season on Friday night when the Sky take on the Phoenix Mercury in the third of four road games opening the season. That previous 3-0 start finished at four games, but the Sky wound up making it to the Finals for the first time in franchise history that year.

The Mercury were one of the WNBA's representatives in the Finals last season and were in them in that 2014 season. Chicago did not defeat the Mercury last season, a team that was led by old friend Kahleah Copper alongside Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.

Sabally departed over the offseason, but the Mercury retained Copper and Thomas. In her first two games, Copper is averaging 18.0 points while Thomas is at 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

This is actually the second time in under a month the Sky and Mercury are seeing one another. The two teams played each other in a preseason outing in Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts' home state of South Dakota. In that game, both teams combined for 86 free throws attempts and 212 points.

Copper looked unstoppable in that outing, going for 19 points on 4 of 6 shooting from three in just 13 minutes. Rickea Jackson scored 15 points in that game, while Gabriela Jaquez added 12 and Kamilla Cardoso scored 10.

The Mercury got off to a hot start to the season by blowing out their 2025 WNBA Finals opponent, the Las Vegas Aces, 99-66. However, since then, the Mercury are 0-2, losing to the Golden State Valkyries and Minnesota Lynx in back-to-back outings.

Phoenix is going to look to get back on track at home. Outside of Thomas and Copper, the Mercury also retained DeWanna Bonner, who averages 11.3 points in her three starts, along with Natasha Mack, who is recording nearly a nightly double-double at 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Newcomers Jovana Nogić and Valeriane Ayayi are making their presences felt. Nogić is shooting a scorching 66.7% from three on 4.0 attempts. Ayayi started in the team's last game and put up six points and three assists.

As a team, the Mercury rank first in the league in three-point percentage at 41.2%. Outside of that, Tibbetts' team is showing discipline, ranking second in the league in fewest fouls committed while forcing opponents to 21.3.

The Sky will look to continue their scorching-hot defensive stretch against a team that is seriously going to test them. Teams are shooting just 29.1% from deep against the Sky defense and like Phoenix, Chicago is showing discipline in not committing fouls, ranking just behind the Mercury in both foul metrics.

The game between the two teams tips off at 7 p.m. PT/9 p.m. CT inside Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Friday, May 15. The game is available to watch on ION.







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