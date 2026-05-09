Indiana Fever Suffer Close Defeat in Season Opener

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever fell 107-104 to the Dallas Wings in front of a sold-out crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon in both teams' opener of the 2026 WNBA regular season. Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 73 points, each surpassing 20+ points in the game.

Indiana and Dallas battled back and forth throughout the first quarter, where Mitchell led all players with 10 points, but it was the Wings who took the slight 27-25 lead after 10 minutes. While Dallas maintained the lead in the second quarter, the Fever remained competitive with Boston recording 12 points and Mitchell contributing another five, but the Wings' six three-pointers gave them the 60-51 lead at the halftime break.

Despite being down nine points to start the second half, Indiana came roaring back in the third, outscoring the visitors 29-20 in the quarter. Led by 10 points from Clark and seven from Makayla Timpson, the Fever entered the final quarter tied 80-80. Indiana found themselves down by one point with seconds remaining, but Mitchell's buzzer-beater attempt was not successful, with the team falling by three points.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark's 20 points helped her surpass 1,000 career points, doing so in her 54th professional game. Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings reached the same mark, also in her 54th game with the team, tying her for the sixth fastest in WNBA history to do so.

Rookie Raven Johnson made her regular-season professional debut and Fever debut with 3:58 left in the first quarter. Johnson recorded her first professional points with two free made throws at 1:13 left in the first quarter; she finished the night with four points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Boston scored 23 points, the most she has ever recorded in a season opener.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded four assists, surpassing 800 career assists for 803 in her career, just the fourth in Fever history to do so. Mitchell is now 13 assists away from passing Erica Wheeler for the third-most in franchise history.

Kelsey Mitchell's 30-point game becomes the 12th 30+ point scoring game in her career, the most by a player in Indiana Fever history.

With her 20-point performance today, Clark has scored exactly 20 points in each of her three season opener games.

The team scored 104 points, which is tied for the fifth-most in a single game in Indiana Fever history and the most in a season opener in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

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