Old National Bank, WNBA's Indiana Fever Announce Fever Logo-Branded Bank Cards and Checks

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







EVANSVILLE, IND - Old National Bank, the Official Bank of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, has partnered with the Fever to introduce co-branded debit cards, credit cards and checks ahead of the team's May 9 season opener against the Dallas Wings.

The new Fever logo-branded cards and checks are available to clients at Old National banking centers throughout Indiana. Fans can select from the following co-branded options:

Debit card: Clients can select a Fever debit card when opening an Old National checking account, including options such as Everyday Checking.1

Credit card: The Old National Visa rewards card is available with Fever branding.2

Checks: Clients can select Fever checks when opening a checking account.1

The co-branded cards and checks expand Old National's partnership with the Fever, which includes community initiatives and fan engagement.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring our fans closer to the Fever, and this partnership with Old National Bank does exactly that," said Amber Cox, chief operating officer and general manager of the Indiana Fever. "From game day to everyday purchases, fans can now carry their Fever pride with them wherever they go."

The Indiana Fever named Old National Bank as their official bank partner at the start of the 2025 WNBA season. The Old National Bank Radio Network broadcasts all Fever games on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, and Old National and the Indiana Fever work together to highlight small businesses in creative and meaningful ways both inside and outside the arena during the season.

"The new co-branded Indiana Fever debit and credit cards and Fever checks give fans an additional way to show their support," said Old National Bank Chief Marketing Officer Jim Stadler. "We're pleased to offer these options as part of our partnership with the Indiana Fever."







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